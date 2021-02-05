Public Works Ministry seeking to tackle illegal vending on seawalls

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Public Works is seeking to curb the illegal vending on the seawalls that has been ongoing for quite some time.

The Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill; Chairman of the Sea and River Defence Board (S&RDB), Brigadier Gary Beaton; Chief Sea and River Defence Officer, Kevin Samad; and Secretary of the S&RDB, Jermaine Braithwaite engaged with vendors during a meeting at the Umana Yana in Kingston on Wednesday, where the disclosure was made.

The Minister highlighted several violations made by the vendors, which include, mounting structures that are not immobile (some of which are not 15 feet off the road, as required), as well as vending with coolers and carts, which is not allowed to be on the road.

According to Edghill, the illegal vending on the seawall itself, is hampering persons from exercising and families seeking to spend time together. He also lamented that the illegal practice can obstruct emergency works, if or when the need arises. “This engagement today is designed to do two things, help us to prepare for 2021 and beyond, in terms of Guyana’s development and secondly to immediately bring some order and perspective to what is now an increasing situation of lawlessness,” he expressed while delivering his address.

Persons seeking to vend at the seawalls area will need an approval from the S&RDB and vending on the actual seawall will not be permitted.

While engaging with the vendors at the meeting, Edghill also noted that one person will not be permitted to operate at multiple spots and warning letters will be issued to all persons vending illegally. He encouraged those vending illegally to apply at the S&RDB immediately. It was also stated that zoning will be implemented to allow spots to be numbered for better management.

Further, the Minister lamented that the government is not trying to prevent those trying to make a living from earning, but they must ensure that it is done in conformity to their regulations.

The Secretary of the S&RDB, Jermaine Braithwaite, told the vendors that the seawalls has a strong tourist attraction and the Ministry is aiming to improve the experience for both tourists and vendors.

In light of that, he announced plans the Ministry has to achieve these objectives. These plans include implementing sanitary facilities, proper parking, waste management, landscaping, organized vending and other business and recreational activities.