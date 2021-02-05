Police officer testifies in moneychanger and daughter’s murder PI

Kaieteur News – A police officer, on Wednesday, testified in the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court, as the preliminary inquiry (PI) into the murder case of Better Hope moneychanger, Aaron Latchman, and his 18-year-old daughter, Arianna Latchman, continues.

The PI for the double murder is being conducted by Magistrate Alisha George.

Police officer, Dale Sam, was called on to continue testifying in the matter. Sam previously testified on July 10, 2020. The officer’s testimony was based on a video footage of an interview at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters. At the last hearing, the matter was prosecuted by Police Prosecutor, David Goodridge, and the matter was adjourned to February 9, 2021.

On Monday, the court was informed by Police Prosecutor, Vivian Adolph that based on advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Shalimar Ali-Hack, S.C, the name of the murder accused who escaped from prison last year should be removed from the charge and the matter should continue.

The five persons accused of the double murder are: Mark Rufino called ‘Mark,’ 25, a labourer, of Parika Facade, East Bank Essequibo; Paul Chan called ‘Long Hair’ or ‘Anthony,’ 37, a conductor, of 10 Dennis Street, Sophia, Greater Georgetown; Troy Abrams called ‘Troy’ or ‘Rasta Man,’ 44, a vendor, of 34 Middle Street, Agricola, East Bank Demerara; Lloyd Sadloo, 37, self-employed, of 220 Mocha Arcadia, East Bank Demerara; and Sean Thomas called ‘Yankee,’ 41, an electrician, of 59 William Street, Kitty, Georgetown.

The PI into the murder case was put on hold late last year, after Rufino along with two other murder accused escaped from the Lusignan Prison, East Coast Demerara. On October 23, 2020, swift and tactical action by members of the Joint Services, acting on information received, resulted in two of the escapees being recaptured, while police are still trying to locate Rufino.

Rufino’s name has since been removed from the joint charge and the Magistrate will now continue with the PI. Chan, Abrams, Sadloo and Thomas, who are still incarcerated, were contacted via Skype and provided with updates.

On December 14, 2020, Prosecutor Adolph, informed the court that Rufino had escaped from prison and asked the court for one month to recapture the prisoner. He also sought the court’s permission to seek legal advice. However, more than a month after Rufino escaped, the prosecutor had failed to obtain legal advice and on a previous hearing of the matter. The Magistrate expressed her dissatisfaction in the way the prosecutor was handling the matter.

The PI for the matter commenced in February 2021, but since then it has been faced with several delays.

Kaieteur News had reported, when the five accused made their first court appearance, that they were not required to plead to the indictable charge, which alleged that on July 4, 2019, at Robert Street, Better Hope, East Coast Demerara, they murdered the moneychanger and his daughter during a robbery.

According to reports, on the day in question, Aaron Latchman arrived home around 15:15 hrs. and was attempting to park his car in his yard, when two gunmen struck. One of the gunmen reportedly entered the house and shot Latchman’s daughter. The other then attacked the father. The two men got into a scuffle, which resulted in a bag ending up in a neighbour’s yard.

The gunman, who had shot Latchman’s daughter, then exited the house and came to his accomplice’s aid, shooting Latchman as well. After Latchman fell to the ground, the attackers snatched up a bag of cash and fled. The killers escaped in a car. The moneychanger and his daughter were taken to the Georgetown Public Corporation, where they were both pronounced dead on arrival.

The matter was reported and an investigation was launched. The five accused were later arrested, and subsequently, they were jointly charged for murder.