Neighbour saves man who was ambushed and stabbed

Latest update February 5th, 2021 12:58 AM
Feb 05, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A Baramita man who was ambushed and stabbed yesterday, was able to survive after he was saved by a neighbour.
Police identified him as Delon Baird, 38, of Cassie Creek, Baramita, North West District, Region One and reported that the neighbour was also his relative.
Baird was reportedly ambushed by two men around 01:20Hrs while walking home. The men, according to investigators stabbed him twice, once to his back and once to his abdomen, before running away.
The injured man somehow garnered enough strength to reach his neighbour’s house who rescued him. He was picked up and granted some first aid and quickly taken to the Baramita Health Center which is located not too far away. There he was further treated by medical professionals and remains a patient.
Police are currently on the lookout for the suspects.
