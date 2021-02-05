Minibus driver granted bail for causing death of cyclist

Kaieteur News – A minibus driver, was yesterday, released on $250,000 bail for causing the death of a cyclist, by dangerous driving.

The defendant, Rampersaud Persaud, made his first appearance in the Fort Wellington Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Peter Hugh.

Persaud was not required to plea to the charge, which stated that on February 1, 2021, he drove in a manner dangerous to the public, thereby causing the death of 30-year-old, Shamshudeen Mohamed, a pedal cyclist.

Magistrate Hugh placed Persaud on bail for the offence and the matter was adjourned to February 18, 2021, for report.