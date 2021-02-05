Minibus driver granted bail for causing death of cyclist

Latest update February 5th, 2021 12:58 AM
Feb 05, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A minibus driver, was yesterday, released on $250,000 bail for causing the death of a cyclist, by dangerous driving.
The defendant, Rampersaud Persaud, made his first appearance in the Fort Wellington Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Peter Hugh.
Persaud was not required to plea to the charge, which stated that on February 1, 2021, he drove in a manner dangerous to the public, thereby causing the death of 30-year-old, Shamshudeen Mohamed, a pedal cyclist.
Magistrate Hugh placed Persaud on bail for the offence and the matter was adjourned to February 18, 2021, for report.
Feb 05, 2021Kaieteur News – After a lengthy hiatus competitive Golf will make a grand return to the Lusignan Golf Course when the Panko Steel Fabricating tournament tees off from 09:00hrs on Sunday. The...
Feb 05, 2021
Feb 05, 2021
Feb 05, 2021
Feb 04, 2021
Feb 04, 2021
Kaieteur News – Do you know the Brazilian hero, Pele, who is also an international icon and was one of the first Black... more
Kaieteur News – A hire-car driver was shot three times by a bandit recently. The bandit had reportedly entered the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres, has announced his availability... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]