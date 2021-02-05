Man who destroyed state property given 40 hours community service

Kaieteur News – A man, who pleaded guilty to destroying part of the Seawall Band Stand, was yesterday given 40 hours of community service when he appeared in court.

The defendant, Raymond Coppin, 51, appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.

He pleaded guilty to the charge that was read to him. The charge stated that on January 20, 2021, at Kingston Seawall, he damaged state property, that is to say he damaged the Seawall Band Stand.

Coppin told the court that it was an accident and he begged the court for leniency.

According to the facts of the charge, around 03:00 hrs. on the day in question, Coppin tied his hammock on the rail of the Seawall Band Stand. After he sat in the hammock the rail of the Band Stand broke and a piece of the grill fell off the structure.

The matter was reported and Coppin was arrested and charged for damaged to state property. In handing down her ruling, Chief Magistrate McLennan ordered Coppin to serve 40 hours of community service as punishment.