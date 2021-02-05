Major breakthrough as cops nab second suspect, secure confession, recover stolen bike

Case of Construction worker shot dead for motorcycle…

Kaieteur News – Detectives, on Wednesday made a major breakthrough in the murder case of Peter Gonsalves, 60, a construction worker, who was shot dead by two bandits for his black and white motorcycle on December 7, 2020.

Gonsalves, a resident of Pere Street, Kitty, was riddled with bullets around 21:30 hrs. in front of Red Bar located on Garnett Street, Kitty.

The first suspect in his murder, Kacey Heyliger, 28, of Shell Road, Kitty, Georgetown was arrested days later. Following advice from the Department of Public Prosecutor (DPP), Heyliger was later charged and remanded for the heinous crime.

Yesterday, sources relayed to this media house that around 17:35 hrs. on Wednesday, cops successfully arrested the second suspect wanted for the murder. Sources revealed too that about an hour after the arrest, a confession was obtained from the suspect – who hails from ‘D’ Field, South Sophia, Georgetown – telling investigators that he was the one who shot Gonsalves to death and rode off with his XR Honda motorcycle.

He even took detectives yesterday to a location in Kuru Kuru on the Linden Soesdyke Highway, where the stolen bike was recovered.

The suspect told cops that in the early evening hours of December 7, he had received a call from his accomplice, Heyliger, informing him that he was coming over to his house to meet him. He further told detectives that the reason for the meeting was that Heyliger said that he had to get an XR bike.

The suspect continued that his accomplice later arrived on a motorcycle and told him that they needed to go and make some spins to rob someone of an XR bike.

The suspect then joined the motorcycle as the pillion rider and was handed a gun by Heyliger, who further instructed him to shoot if anyone tries to resist them. The men then made several trips around Sophia, before heading to Kitty, where they zeroed in on their victim (Gonsalves). He detailed that they saw him riding with a pillion rider on an XR motorcycle in the vicinity of “Cheez Please” on David Street. They began trailing him until he arrived on Garnett Street and stopped in front of Red Bar.

Seeing this, the suspect told police that they rode up beside Gonsalves, following which he hopped off the motorcycle and grabbed the contractor, who was still on his bike at the time.

He then pulled out a handgun and shot Gonsalves. The suspect claimed that as he was about to escape with the bike, the pillion rider held on to him and he fired another round at the injured man. He then picked up the stolen bike and rode towards his home in Sophia.

Later that evening, Heyliger turned up at his home to collect the stolen motorcycle. He disclosed details to police that they spray-painted the bike before it was removed from the house. The suspect also confessed to police that a few days after they committed the crime the accomplice informed him that the bike was sold and paid him $40,000 cash.

Kaieteur News had reported that on the evening Gonsalves was gunned down, he had reportedly left his house on his motorcycle, along with one of his workers, Ravindra Ramlakhan, as pillion rider, in search of cigarettes.

It was during the search for the item, Kaieteur News was told, that Gonsalves sensed that he was being trailed by the suspects. Eyewitnesses recalled noticing Gonsalves and Ramlakhan riding past them and then stopping in front of Red Bar. Speculation is that he had stopped there because there were bright lights and he felt safe.