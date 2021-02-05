Firearm, ammunitions, ganja found in Berbice house

Kaieteur News – Members of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Wednesday discovered a firearm, ammunitions and a quantity of suspected marijuana in a Berbice house.

According to a police report, about 14:00hrs ranks from Regional Division Six, acting on information received went to a house located in Number 68 Village, Corentyne, Berbice and conducted a search.

During the search the ranks discovered one 12-gauge, single-barrel shotgun; six 9mm rounds; eight 12-gauge cartridges; and a black plastic bag containing 84 grams of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis.

The police arrested two suspects and the items were lodged at the station. The matter is currently being investigated.