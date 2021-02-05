Driver gets three bullets fighting off hijacker

Kaieteur News – A taxi driver on Wednesday was shot three times in front of his 10 year old daughter, while fighting off a hijacker.

Nursing three gunshot wounds to his left arm and thigh is Raulvin Maynard, 41, also called “Raulo” of Melanie, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Maynard was shot around 16:00Hrs at Quamina Road, Beterverwagting, ECD, by a man he picked up. Maynard recounted to police that his daughter was with him in the car.

He recalled dropping off a passenger in the area, after which, while proceeding south, he was stopped by a man who requested a drop to the Railway embankment.

As he was preparing to turn around his car to head to the location, the man took out a hand gun and instructed him to stop the car, hand over the money and exit the vehicle. Maynard decide to put up a fight and grabbed hold of the gun. In retaliation, the hijacker pulled the trigger and Maynard was struck with a bullet to the leg.

Maynard for a short while let go of the weapon and the man snatched his cellphone but the taxi driver continued to fight and grabbed onto the man’s gun again.

The hijacker fired two more shots striking Maynard two more times, once to his upper left arm and another to his left wrist. The hijacker then decided to give up and runaway with the injured taxi driver’s phone. Public spirited citizens who saw what transpired rushed out to assist him.

The taxi driver was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where he received immediate medical attention.

Police are currently hunting the hijacker.