Businessman’s son charged with assaulting customer with beer bottles

Feb 05, 2021

Injured Martin.

Kaieteur News – A businessman’s son made his first court appearance in the Diamond/Grove Magistrate’s Court, on January 25, 2021, after he was charged for allegedly assaulting one of his father’s customers.
The defendant, Fernando Hendricks, 22, of Diamond, East Bank Demerara, appeared before Principal Magistrate, Judy Latchman.
He denied the charge which stated that on January 13, 2021, at Bush 24 Hours Shop located between 18th and 19th Streets, Diamond, East Bank Demerara, with intent to maim, disable, disfigure or cause grievous bodily harm, he wounded Junior Martin, 42, a vendor of Diamond, East Bank Demerara.
According to the facts of the charge, the defendant is in the habit of allegedly using marijuana and other illegal drugs. Martin and Hendricks are known to each other, since Martin was a regular customer at the shop.
On the day in question, the defendant’s father called Martin and asked him to visit the shop. When Martin arrived he began complaining to the businessman about his son’s alleged drug use. Fernando overheard the conversation and armed himself with a number of beer bottles which he used to assault Martin. Martin received a cut to his face and right arm.
Public spirited persons rushed to Martin’s aid and he was taken to the Diamond Police Station to make a report and then to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre where he was examined by a doctor, treated and later discharged. Fernando Hendricks was later arrested and charged.
On the first hearing of the matter, Principal Magistrate Latchman granted Fernando Hendricks bail in the sum of $30,000, and he is expected to make his next court appearance on February 11, 2021.

Panko Steel Fabrication golf tourney set for Sunday

Mehidy Hasan Miraz’s hundred and Mustafizur Rahman’s strikes make it Bangladesh’s day

Fruta Conquerors to compete in 2021 Concacaf Caribbean Club Shield

Afruica Gentle fulfilling dream of playing College Tennis Says Cultural gap is big in Baltimore, Maryland USA

Regal Sports supports Sophia Cricket Club

Guyanese Boxer Reginald Ford dies at 67

