Bandit nabbed after robbing Brazilian businessman

Kaieteur News – One of the suspects that robbed a Brazilian businessman at his workplace just a few days ago was recently nabbed by the Police during a raid exercise. The police were at the time conducting raids in several houses around the Bartica area when the man was apprehended.

The suspect has been identified as Damoin Hamilton also called “Muslim” of Victoria, East Coast Demerara.

During the raid, Hamilton was found with $360,000 in cash and 20.4 penny weight (dwt) of raw gold in his possession. Muslim was allegedly in the company of four other men armed with guns and cutlasses when they robbed Manuel de Araujo and Wijavam Sousa Pinto both being Brazilian nationals and owners of a money transfer and gold dealership business.

According to reports the robbery occurred around 18:00hrs on Monday at Kumung Kumung Backdam, Mazaruni River.

Kaieteur News understands that the businessmen were at the time inside their workplace when they noticed five men entering armed with weapons. It was reported that three of the suspects were armed with guns while the other two were armed with cutlasses.

The owners reportedly told police that after the men demanded that they hand over cash and gold, the suspects then tied their hands and feet before ransacking the place. The bandits then use a blowtorch to cut open a metal safe where the valuables were stashed. After retrieving $5M in cash and 160 dwt of raw gold the men then escaped.