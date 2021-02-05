AFC condemns flaring by Exxon

Latest update February 5th, 2021 12:58 AM
Feb 05, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The Alliance For Change (AFC) has come out to condemn the increase flaring currently being exercised offshore by ExxonMobil.
In a statement to the press yesterday afternoon, it wrote that it was “very disappointing” that the People’s Progressive Party/ Civic (PPP/C) government “appears to accept Exxon’s subsidiary, Esso Exploration Production Guyana Limited’s (EEPGL) insulting position that suggests it is okay to flare at maximum capacity because Guyana is a carbon sink and therefore has the capacity to absorb more pollutants.”
Further in their statement, the AFC reminded that, “ExxonMobil’s global commitment to reduce flaring from 2016 levels by 20 per cent in 2020, so as to reduce its greenhouse gas footprint, is in stark conflict with their flaring activities in Guyana.”
The A Partnership for National Unity with support of the AFC had also wished to make it pellucid that it “will always be supportive of oil and gas development in Guyana.” It, however, assured the citizens that it will continue to put their interest first in making sure that production does not trump the protection of their health, safety and the environment.
