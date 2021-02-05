Latest update February 5th, 2021 12:58 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

AFC condemns flaring by Exxon

Feb 05, 2021 News

Leader of the AFC, Khemraj Ramjattan.

Kaieteur News – The Alliance For Change (AFC) has come out to condemn the increase flaring currently being exercised offshore by ExxonMobil.
In a statement to the press yesterday afternoon, it wrote that it was “very disappointing” that the People’s Progressive Party/ Civic (PPP/C) government “appears to accept Exxon’s subsidiary, Esso Exploration Production Guyana Limited’s (EEPGL) insulting position that suggests it is okay to flare at maximum capacity because Guyana is a carbon sink and therefore has the capacity to absorb more pollutants.”
Further in their statement, the AFC reminded that, “ExxonMobil’s global commitment to reduce flaring from 2016 levels by 20 per cent in 2020, so as to reduce its greenhouse gas footprint, is in stark conflict with their flaring activities in Guyana.”
The A Partnership for National Unity with support of the AFC had also wished to make it pellucid that it “will always be supportive of oil and gas development in Guyana.” It, however, assured the citizens that it will continue to put their interest first in making sure that production does not trump the protection of their health, safety and the environment.

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

Panko Steel Fabrication golf tourney set for Sunday

Panko Steel Fabrication golf tourney set for Sunday

Feb 05, 2021

Kaieteur News – After a lengthy hiatus competitive Golf will make a grand return to the Lusignan Golf Course when the Panko Steel Fabricating tournament tees off from 09:00hrs on Sunday. The...
Read More
Mehidy Hasan Miraz’s hundred and Mustafizur Rahman’s strikes make it Bangladesh’s day

Mehidy Hasan Miraz’s hundred and Mustafizur...

Feb 05, 2021

Fruta Conquerors to compete in 2021 Concacaf Caribbean Club Shield

Fruta Conquerors to compete in 2021 Concacaf...

Feb 05, 2021

Afruica Gentle fulfilling dream of playing College Tennis Says Cultural gap is big in Baltimore, Maryland USA

Afruica Gentle fulfilling dream of playing...

Feb 05, 2021

Regal Sports supports Sophia Cricket Club

Regal Sports supports Sophia Cricket Club

Feb 04, 2021

Guyanese Boxer Reginald Ford dies at 67

Guyanese Boxer Reginald Ford dies at 67

Feb 04, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]