$50,000 reward offered for capture of this man

Kaieteur News – A reward of $50,000 cash, will be given to anyone with valuable information leading to the capture this man.

He as has been identified as Edward Isaac, 46, of Hill and School Streets, Albouystown, Georgetown.

Isaac is wanted by the police for entering the premises of a Nandy Park resident on Tuesday, and carting off a number of valuable items.

He was reportedly seen committing the act by neighbours. They gave chase but he managed to escape, damaging a parked vehicle in the process.

Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts, can contact Kaieteur News’ Publisher, Glenn Lall, on 624-6456 or the nearest police station.