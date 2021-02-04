Worker dies in freak accident

Kaieteur News – A senior supervisor employed with Edward B. Beharry and Company Ltd. died Tuesday while trying to investigate a work-related problem. According to reports, 32-year-old Mark Gomes of Long Pond, Sisters Village, West Bank Demerara, met his demise while trying to identify an issue that had emanated at the company’s flour tank where he was working at the time.

According to reports, the incident occurred at around 17:50hrs in the compound of the conglomerate’s Area “Y” Mandela Avenue, Georgetown location.

At the time of the incident, the 32-year-old was supervising the transfer of flour from a pressure tank that was mounted on a truck to a silo. During that time, it was revealed, the pressure tank started to make a hissing sound, which then prompted Gomes to investigate. It was reported that Gomes climbed on to the back of the truck to check where the sound was coming from. It was at this time that a hose that was connected to the tank and the silo got disconnected. As a result of that, the pressurized air coming from the pipe eventually hit Gomes to the face and caused him to fall to the ground, this publication was told.

Gomes was picked up by his workmates and rushed to the Woodlands Hospital where a doctor pronounced him dead on arrival.

The man’s body has since been taken to the Memorial Gardens Parlour. A post mortem is expected to be conducted shortly. Kaieteur News understands that the Guyana Police Force is currently reviewing CCTV footage of the incident, as part of the investigation into the matter.

After receiving reports about the incident, the Ministry of Labour announced that its Occupational Safety and Health Department has also commenced an investigation. (Alliyah Allicock)