Team coping well in Covid ‘bubble’ says Jaguars Captain

Kaieteur News – “The Guys are coping fine in the bubble, no complaints,” were the encouraging words of the Captain of the Guyana Jaguars, Leon Johnson.

The Guyana Jaguars being their campaign next Monday in Antigua when they oppose Barbados in a day/night match from 14:30hrs and will hope to capture their tenth Regional 50-over title.

Guyana, led by Roy Fredricks, who scored a century in the final against the Leewards, captured their first title in 1980 in Antigua.

However, the South Americans have not won a Regional 50-over since 2005 when they beat Barbados on the Duckworth/Lewis at Bourda.

Skipper Johnson, who captained Guyana to five consecutive First-Class titles in the last six years, provided an update of the team’s activities since their arrival on the 108 square mile Leeward Island.

“Since we arrive on Sunday, we have had two Covid tests done. The first we had room quarantine and no one was allowed outside.

On Monday we were allowed to go outside and gather in small groups and we had two zoom workouts to keep ourselves active,” informed Johnson.

Manager/Assistant Coach Shivnarine Chanderpaul was the Captain in 2005, while Head Coach Esuan Crandon a member of squad in that 2005 Championship winning Guyana team.

It is understood that the teams are staying in apartments and should have two practice sessions before their opening game on February 8.