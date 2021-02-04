Taxi driver charged for assaulting man

Kaieteur News – A taxi driver was yesterday put before the court to answer to an assault charge.

The man, Travis Thorman, 39, of 251 One Mile Wismar, Linden, made his first appearance in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan.

Thorman was charged for causing grievous bodily harm. He pleaded not guilty to the charge which alleged that on December 26, 2020, at Hadfield Street, Georgetown, he caused grievous bodily harm to Gavin Munroe.

Chief Magistrate McLennan granted Thorman bail in the sum of $40,000, and the matter was adjourned to February 10, 2021. She also ordered that he stay away from Munroe until the hearing and determination of the matter.