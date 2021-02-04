Suspect confesses to murdering step-nephews – says he was defending his brother

Deadly domestic dispute…

Kaieteur News – Police have managed to squeeze a confession out of the suspect presently in custody for the Sunday night murders of his step-nephews – Surendra Raghunandan called “Ranga” and his brother Mahendra Ramotar called “Sonny” both of No. 43 Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

Police sources disclosed that Vernand Ravi Ragadoo, the suspect, told investigators that he committed the brutal act in defence of his brother, Randolph Richmond, the murdered brothers’ step-father.

It was revealed that Ragadoo informed police that one of his step-nephews was attacking his brother and he heard him (his brother) calling out for him to help. As such, the man said that he ran over to render assistance. He stated that he was imbibing at his sister’s residence which is opposite his brother’s residence.

Meanwhile, aunt of the brothers, Hemwattie Ramotar, relayed that she had a chance to speak with her sister at the hospital and based on her recount of what took place, it differs from the suspect’s account of the events of that deadly night. She stated that her sister told her that she was in an argument with Randolph Richmond at their home but “Sonny” intervened.

She said, “Sonny ask the stepfather why he always beating he mother and then dem two start fight and the man (Randolph Richmond) run for a knife in the kitchen but Sonny run he and he run over (to) he sister house where the wedding deh, and then he brother (the suspect) run out and dem see the brother (the suspect) stabbing up Ranga who went on the road,” she said.

The woman said that her sister stated that when Sonny saw what was happening to his brother, he ran out to help him but the suspect charged towards him with the knife and dealt him several stabs until he collapsed.

“She tell me she run out after she see dem bai fall down and the man run to she and start stab she too and she fall on top Sonny,” she said. Hemwattie said her sister told her that although she was pleading for help from her husband and relatives, no-one assisted. A while after, the injured woman and her sons were taken to the hospital. The sons were pronounced dead on arrival.

Ragadoo reportedly slashed his step-nephews to death on Sunday night and also injured his brother’s wife Sukmattie Richmond who is conscious and speaking but is still hospitalised.

Commander-in-Charge of Region Six, Jairam Ramlakhan, has confirmed that a file was sent to the DPP for advice into the murders of the brothers and that advice is expected to return shortly.

Meanwhile, post mortems were conducted on the bodies of the brothers by Government Pathologist Vivekanand Bridgmohan yesterday. The autopsy report revealed that Raghunandan lungs collapsed due to multiple stab wounds and that was compounded by shock and haemorrhage. It was revealed too that Ramotar died from stab wounds to the abdomen and thorax (chest) compounded by shock and haemorrhage.

Hemwattie, the aunt of the dead brothers and sister to the injured woman, is calling for justice to be served since she believes that her nephews’ lives could have been saved if their step-father and his relatives had assisted in taking them to the hospital.

“I need justice for my nephews them. Why the brother attack the two stepsons and nobody else?” She questioned as she echoed her call for justice.