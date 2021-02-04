Regal Sports supports Sophia Cricket Club

Kaieteur News – Regal Sports Store has thrown their support behind Sophia Cricket Club with a timely donation yesterday. At their Seaforth Street location, Marketing Consultant of Regal Stationery and Computer Centre, Divesh Ramjattan presented a quantity of cricket equipment to President of Sophia Cricket Club Garth Allen.

Allen expressed gratitude to Regal Sports, which is an arm of Regal Stationery and Computer Centre. He said that the equipment will be of tremendous benefit to the members and also serve as a motivation factor.

Allen added that the club is at a disadvantage when it comes to equipment due to a lack of finance and lauded Regal Sports for their continued support. The club is affiliated to the Georgetown Cricket Association and plays at the second division level.

Allen added that due to the lack of finance they were forced to withdraw from the two-day tournament and only take part in the 40-over competition.

The club was formed some 11 years ago and Allen pointed out that the lack of a training facility is a huge challenge for its members. “There is a ground in C Field Sophia, but it needs upgrading, so we will welcome any support from the Sports Ministry in this regard,” he added.

Allen explained that sport will help to keep the youths meaningfully occupied and stressed the need for additional support. “We usually recruit younger players, but we found it difficult to keep the youths for long periods due to the lack of support, so they would leave for other clubs.”

He said that there are some talented players in the club including Dwayne Peters who has a second division century under his belt, fast bowler Malcolm Morris and Glenford Steven.

Ramjattan informed that the presentation was made possible through himself and Deputy Superintendent Mr. Dass, who donated an undisclosed sum to the club; Dass was recently elected the assistant treasurer of GCA.

Ramjattan, who was recently elected as the Public Relations Officer of Georgetown Cricket Association, said they plan to assist with the upgrading of the ground so members of the community will be encouraged to play the game.

“We visited the venue recently and it is in a terrible state so we will solicit as much assistance from corporate Guyana, the sports Ministry and other cricket bodies, so we can keep the youths meaningfully occupied.”

He stated that they are happy to lend assistance to Sophia CC. “We would like to continue to render assistance to Sophia and other clubs so as to give the youths a better opportunity to showcase their talent.”

Ramjattan said that with this contribution they are hoping that the club will be able to field teams at the age group levels and with more support likely in the near future they can rejoin the second division two-day tournament. (Zaheer Mohamed)