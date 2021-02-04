Ongoing assessments to help guide Guyana’s preparedness for future earthquake tremors – CDC

Kaieteur News – The findings of the various assessments that are being conducted as a result of the 5.7 magnitude earthquake that rocked some parts of Guyana last Saturday, will determine whether or not the country needs preparations for any future earthquake tremor. This is according to the Civil Defence Commission (CDC).

On January 31, 2021, around 15:10hrs a 5.7 magnitude earthquake hit near Boa Vista, Roraima, Brazil. The effects of the earthquake was felt throughout Guyana but was mostly felt in Region Nine (Upper-Takatu Upper-Essequibo) which shares a border with Brazil.

Reports by the Unites States Geological Survey (USGS) indicated that the earthquake was at a depth of 9.7 kilometers and 83 kilometers from Lethem.

Guyana did not record any loss of human lives, but the CDC reported that based on an assessment done by the Regional Disaster Response System, it was revealed that two homes and some earth surfaces were damaged in the Katoonarib and Sawariwau Communities, located in the Deep South Rupununi.In a press release, the CDC stated that the Commission will be partnering with the Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat, to conduct further analysis, observation, and assessments.

The release stated that the assessment will be done to get a comprehensive perspective of Region Nine’s vulnerability to seismic hazard. A seismic hazard is the possibility of an earthquake occurring in a given geographical area.

In the release, it was noted that the Commission is also in discussion with The Seismic Research Centre of the University of the West Indies (UWI) and the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency to provide technical support if needed.

The findings will determine future actions that will be taken by the CDC. The release stated that the actions include: conducting earthquake preparedness, response planning and training, and evacuation drills.

It also includes exploring the possibility of developing earthquake-resilient infrastructures for Region Nine and by extension Guyana. However, the actions by the Commission are not limited to those measures only.

The Region Nine Administration is currently providing support to the families that were affected by the impact of the earthquake.

Regional Executive Officer for Region Nine, Carl Singh, has since informed the CDC that the Region will also be assisting in the rehabilitation of the homes that got damaged. The construction materials were deployed to the communities on Tuesday.