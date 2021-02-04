Oil is already cursed and a crass!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – De oil tun out to be a curse and a crass. It bring out de wuss in we leaders. Instead of being more open, dem mekking deal in de dark. Even de signing bonus was a big secret. Dem sign agreement and wanted to keep it secret, until Soulja Bai skin up de contract in public.

But even before Soulja Bai time, dem had crooked deals wah bin tek place with de Canje and Kaieteur blocks. Dem blocks hand out to friends and cronies.

De oil mek a whole set a foreign company and wuk men come hay and getting all de wuk and Guyanese getting de crumbs. Even de trucking business gone to dem foreign firm.

De oil come and dem dumping nasty water in we oceans. Dem fish swim away and fishermen nets coming in quarter full.

De oil come and compressor breaking down steady. So is nuff gas wasting and polluting de air. No wonder we still getting so much cloudy weather.

De oil come and all we leasers giving we is a G$25,000 fuh a household while dem oil company getting billions. We call dat de oil curse.

De oil come and dem sugar workers still eking out a living. Dem gan gat fuh suck cane fuh a lang time because de lil money dem gan get gan done soon.

Oil come and dem gat some people dat gat property and want a jewel and crown fuh it. And all because dem hear we gat oil economy. Poor man can’t even buy a dog pen these days.

Talk half and nah get jinx by de oil!