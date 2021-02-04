Ministry records 36 new COVID-19 cases

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health yesterday reported that there were 36 new cases of the COVID-19 infection. This has brought the total to 7,714, according to its daily dashboard update.

The dashboard also shows that five patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 712 in home isolation, 58 in institutional isolation and 12 in institutional quarantine. Additionally, a total of 6,762 persons have recovered from the virus with 81 new recoveries recorded yesterday.

The COVID-19 death toll remains at 177 deaths.