Man executed at party

Feb 04, 2021 News

Executed: Osafo Pollard.

Kaieteur News – Chatter and laughter turned into screams Tuesday evening, after a taxi driver was shot to the head, while attending a birthday party at North East La Penitence, Georgetown.
Executed is Osafo Pollard, 29, of West La Penitence.
According to investigators, Pollard was shot around 22:30 hrs.
Kaieteur News too had received reports of a shooting in the La Penitence area around that time.
When Kaieteur News arrived at the scene, there were a few persons still gathered at the venue. Those individuals told reporters that someone had been shot and was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).
At the hospital, friends and family of Pollard were tense; some were in the hospital’s compound, while others waited outside, with the hope that he would survive.
Kaieteur News was informed that Pollard was one of the attendees at a birthday party, which was being held at a residence, when all of a sudden gunshots rang out.
Some persons recalled that they were upstairs when they heard loud explosions followed by screams. Others recalled seeing persons scattering. After the brief chaos ended, Pollard was seen lying on the ground and bleeding from a wound to the head. Who fired the shots, however, is a mystery. It is suspected that it might have be someone who was wearing a black jersey. That person was reportedly seen running away after the shots were fired.
An ambulance, which was summoned immediately after the commotion, transported Pollard to the hospital.
Kaieteur News learnt that because of the valiant efforts of doctors to save the man’s life, some family members were optimistic that he would make it.
A few, however, feared the worst and could not hold back their tears. Others took turns entering the emergency ward to check on him. Each time they returned, they brought with them positive news.
Some said, “he is gonna make it. He is still breathing. He gon live.”
When a Kaieteur News reporter left the hospital at midnight yesterday, doctors told family members that Pollard was critical.
Police revealed that Pollard died at 00:20 hours while receiving medical attention. Pollards leaves to mourn his two young children, and other family members.

