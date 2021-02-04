Guyanese Boxer Reginald Ford dies at 67

Kaieteur News – World rated Guyanese pugilist Reginald Ford entered this world on June 11, 1953 and departed it last Tuesday at the age of 67 following a prolonged period of illness in the USA bringing the local and overseas boxing fraternity, especially those in the USA, into mourning.

The former world beater enjoyed an illustrious journey in the Ring in 1970s and early 80s and was the most charismatic boxer despite never managing to clinch that elusive world title.

The dynamic Ford became the eighth Guyanese to challenge for the British Empire Commonwealth title when he travelled to Denmark on Sept. 14, 1978 to match gloves with Ayub Kalule. However, Middleweight Ford lost by a fifth round KO but bounced back to record a notable victory over former European champion Dave Robert Green who was also known as Dave Boy Green and Fen Tiger.

Ford retired in 1985 with a record of 27 fights, 11 wins 15 losses three KOs and one draw after representing Guyana as an Amateur in Light-welterweight division at the Pan American Games where he won a Bronze medal. Ford also attended the Central American and Caribbean Games.

On November 3, 1981, Ford retired Dave Boy Green, the former British champion. Ford had forced Green’s manager Andy Smith to call a halt to the contest in the fourth round. Green was outclassed by an opponent who had fought six ex-world champions including Alan Minter, Marvin Hagler, Kalule, Mike Mc Callum, Mark Medal and Matthew Hilton.

Only three fighters had ever previously beaten Green in his career; Carlos Palomino, and Sugar Ray Leonard who were world champions and Jorgen Hansen, a former European champion. It was a very good season for Ford who went on to defeat England’s Kirkland Laing on points at the Royal Albert Hall, Kensington, London. Laing was to go on to gain a decision over the great Roberto Duran.

The Guyanese matched gloves against some of the sport’s best fighters including Marvin Hagler (1977), Ayub Kalule (1978), Eddie Marcelle (1978), and Luis Resto (1979). He engaged several local pugilists including Brian Muller, who he held to a draw on Boxing Day, 1979. Muller later on, in 1983, turned back the challenge to capture a point’s decision over Ford.

“Reginald served as my coach for a short period and travelled with me for my Commonwealth Title Bout in Cardiff Wales. He was a hard worker and demanded nothing less than 100% from his charges. After migrating to the USA, Reggie opened training camp at the world renowned Gleasons Gym where he tutored numerous fighters. After falling ill a few years ago, he was cared for in one of the homes in NY until his death. Rest in eternal peace champ. Your legacy lives on,” remembered former Commonwealth Contender Mike Benjamin.

Kaieteur Sports extend deepest condolences to the family, friends and fans of the late Regional Ford.