Exxon now flares more than ever offshore Guyana, but claims significant reductions globally

Kaieteur News – Despite flaring more gas than it ever has offshore Guyana, ExxonMobil is singing itself praises for the work it has done to reduce flaring worldwide. ExxonMobil’s Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Darren Woods, said on Tuesday that the company has taken significant steps to reduce emissions intensity and absolute emissions.

During the company’s 2020 Q4 earnings call, Woods said, “We achieved our 2020 emission reduction goals for both methane and flaring and established new plans for 2025 that are projected to be consistent with the goals of the Paris Agreement. These plans are expected to reduce absolute upstream greenhouse gas emissions by 30 percent.”

Exxon also claims it expects to reduce flaring emissions by 40-50 percent versus 2016 levels.

He claimed that ExxonMobil’s plan is to reduce emissions from operated assets and align the company with the World Bank’s Zero Routine Flaring by 2030 initiative, which aims to bring together governments, oil companies and development institutions to eliminate routine flaring.

That ExxonMobil claims to have met its flaring reduction targets in 2020, rubs Guyana differently than it does the rest of the world. Though its global flaring levels have purportedly decreased, ExxonMobil has flared gas offshore Guyana nearly all year long. It flared over 12 billion cubic feet of gas from the Liza Destiny Floating, Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel. This was due to an equipment malfunction, the company claimed.

It was only supposed to flare above pilot levels at first to commission the equipment but then Head of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Dr. Vincent Adams, told Kaieteur Radio in January last year that the company was flaring way longer than expected.

In June last year, the EPA said that it had slashed ExxonMobil’s production by 60 percent in order to reduce flaring levels. The company’s production was cut to as low as 25,000 to 35,000 barrels of oil per day. Dr. Adams had said, in response to calls to shut down production, that would risk damaging the Liza reservoir. ExxonMobil set multiple deadlines for the repair of the equipment, which it did not meet and made excuses for why it couldn’t do so.

When the new administration took office in August, it removed Dr. Adams and allowed ExxonMobil to significantly increase production after some equipment fixes were done. Flaring increased in November last year, as the equipment malfunction had not yet been sufficiently resolved. New EPA Director, Sharifah Razack, had informed Kaieteur News that, in November, flaring was at 16.496 million cubic feet of gas per day with about 105,000 barrels of oil being produced every day. This was up from 12-15 million cubic feet per day which was previously reported.

By the time it reported fixing all of the equipment in December, the company had flared more than 12.4 billion cubic feet of gas, making Guyana one of the five highest flaring nations per capita.

It managed to reduce flaring to pilot levels – a minimum amount of flaring required for the maintenance of safe operations – but that did not last.

Multiple equipment malfunctions were reported in January, and the company is flaring to this day. However, the government does not intend to curtail production.