“Complete works within contractual time or face contract termination”

– Ed. Minister to contractors of UG projects

Kaieteur News – Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, yesterday read the riot act to contractors currently engaged in projects at the University of Guyana (UG) over their tardiness.

At the time, the Minister and a team were visiting the UG Turkeyen Campus for a first-hand view of several ongoing projects. Upon being told of the various projects, the Minister warned the contractors to finish within the contractual timeline or face possible contract termination.

In a release from the Ministry of Education (MOE), it was noted that Manickchand, who was also joined by the University’s Vice-Chancellor Professor Paloma Mohamed, met with three of the four contractors executing works on the campus. In an engagement with the contractors, she reminded them of the government’s firm stance against defaulting contractors and stated that she was dissatisfied with the non-completion of the three projects.

She lamented that the projects were budgeted for, meaning that they were needed, especially for the students on the campus. “This is a complete failure on the part of the contractors, it is unacceptable, reprehensible and a breach of contract,” Manickchand said.

The three projects are valued at almost $500M. Contractor S. Gadraj is responsible for constructing the university’s new Human Resources and Bursary Building and it was stated that it was supposed to be completed since last year.

R. Kissoon received the contract for a pump house intended to drain the campus and relieve it from continuous flooding during heavy rains. It was stated that the project was supposed to be completed in the first half of last year.

The third project which was awarded to S. Jagmohan involves the modernisation of the campus’ sewerage project. The decrepit 55-year-old sewerage system was supposed to be replaced with a new system which also will cater for future expansion of the campus and was to be completed last year as well. All three projects were awarded in 2019.

Manickchand maintained that such tardy behaviour can influence the efficiency of the campus and its work. She further stated that her Ministry is not insensitive to legitimate issues that might affect contractors but when contractors bid for projects, they have to consider several factors such as persistent rainfall, the supply of materials and other considerations that may cause the project to be delayed. They should also have a plan to address the shortcomings and ensure that they are completed on time.

“There can be no excuses, you have to get it done within the time agreed, and this stops today do what you say you will do,” she warned.

She also said that the contractors cannot argue that the projects were not completed on time because of financial constraints since all three contractors received advanced payments.

The pump station is now set for completion at the end of next month, the new bursary building is set for completion in May and the rehabilitation of the sewage system is set to be completed in November.

Going forward, the UG Project Implementation Unit and the MOE will provide support and guidance to contractors to ensure the new deadlines are met according to Minister Manickchand.