Tender Board receives 68 bids

Kaieteur News – The National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB), on Tuesday, opened 68 bids for three government ministries at their Ministry of Finance (MoF) office on Main and Urquhart Streets. Notable projects included the requests for approval to shortlist consulting firms in support of beneficiaries in the development of investment plans and monitor implementation of plans in Mabaruma and Moruca, Region One under the Ministry of Agriculture, and the supply and delivery of dry and fresh rations for Amerindian residence and Hinterland Scholarship Dormitory under the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs.
Below are the companies and their bids.
Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission
Supply of offsite backup server
Ministry of Agriculture
Requests approval to shortlist consulting firms in support of beneficiaries in the development of investment plans and monitor implementation of plans in Mabaruma and Moruca, Region One.
Request for approval to shortlist consulting firms to provide technical backstopping support implementing partners in investment planning and implementation, Region Nine
Ministry of Amerindian Affairs
Supply and delivery of dry and fresh rations for Amerindian residence and Hinterland Scholarship Dormitory
