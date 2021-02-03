Teen remanded for trying to murder parents

Kaieteur News – A teenager was yesterday remanded after he appeared in court for two counts of attempted murder committed on his parents.

The teen, Ricardo Orlando Persaud, 19, of Lot 133 Best Village, Squatting Area, West Coast Demerara, made his first appearance in the Vreed-en-Hoop Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Crystal Lambert.

Persaud was not required to plead to the indictable charges that were read to him. The charges alleged that on January 30, 2021 at Lot 133 Best Village, he attempted to murder his parents, Harry Persaud called “Shortman”, 66, a tailor and Shameeza Persaud, 43, a housewife, of the same address.

According to a police report, the teen lives with his parents in a two-storey wooden house at Lot 133 Best Village, Squatting Area. The police also reported that the young man is allegedly in the habit of using marijuana and cocaine and when under the influence of drugs he becomes abusive towards his parents.

About 14:45 hrs on the day in question, the teen and his parents were in the upper flat of the building when an argument ensued between them over the teen abusing his mother. The report stated that the teen became annoyed and armed himself with a cutlass which he used to allegedly chop both of his parents multiple times about their bodies. His parents received injuries to their heads, both hands and chest.

In a bid to save the teen’s parents, public spirited persons rushed to their home and the teen came running out the door with the cutlass in his hands. While some persons rushed to aid the injured couple, others chased after the teen who was trying to escape.

They managed to apprehend him and they take away the cutlass. The police and the ambulance service were subsequently alerted. When they a

rrived, Persaud and the weapon were handed over to the police and his parents were taken to the West Demerara Regional Hospital, where they are being treated.

Their conditions are listed as serious. An investigation was launched and the teen was later slapped with two counts of attempted murder.

Magistrate Lambert remanded the teen to prison and the matter was adjourned to February 22, 2021, for report and fixture.