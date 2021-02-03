Latest update February 3rd, 2021 12:14 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Teams named for Devon Ramnauth Youth Cricket League

Feb 03, 2021 Sports

Sheldon Charles

Kaieteur News – The clubs that will be participating in the Devon Ramnauth Youth Cricket League which is set to start shortly in Region two have released their squads. The teams set to vie for supremacy are; Queenstown Under 19, United Warriors, Rising Stars Spartans, Reliance Hustlers U19, Essequibo Eagles Sports Club and Golden Fleece Vikings.
The squads – Queenstown; Azizi Christiani, Romal Hubbard, Uriah Stoll, Zeynul Ramsammy, Quancy Sampson, Jean- Marc Mahase, Mark Mohabir, Dreshawn Phillips, Joseph, Durant, Mahendra Partab, Ameer Singh, Shemar Hubbard, Ronaldo Schouten, Keno Nelson Obed David, Anthony Bridgemohan, Nicholas Benjamin, Jason Holder, Terrence Softleigh and Bhadesh Parstoam.

Mavindra Dindyal

United Warriors; Daniel Dass, Benny Persaud, Shiva Seuratan, Danny Corbin, Raj Balliram, Siphion Corbin, Darindra Narine, Shane Smith, Michael Smith, Renaldo Boodhoo, Pebbles Smith, Kevin Clark, Devin Persaud, Yuraj Singh, Govinda Tulsie and Frank Watson.
Rising Stars; Mahendra Basdeo, Mavindra Dindyal, Odel Patterson, Orin Gibson, Zachary Jodah, Joash Charles, Aryan Persaud, Deonarine Dyal, Ricardo Boston, Rodney Sampson, Ijtihad Kadier, Royan Paul, Jawshaun Hackett, Thadius Fredericks, FostO Campbell, Rohan Persaud and Saheed Khan.
Reliance Hustlers; Abdool Nadir, Ramraj Bhopaul, Kishan Lall, Rahul Suresh, Narindra Lall, Shazif Mohamed, Alex Ali, Carl Linden Gilgeous, Gibs Bodoo, Arkelly Williams, Davindra Ramdahin, Arvin Promlall, Govindra Nadalall, Victor Persaud, Dwayne Fredericks and Avinash Persaud.
Essequibo Eagles; Lance Roberts, Rajendra Ramballi, Sheldon Charles, Kamesh Lall, Shane Smith, Chillendra Kishore, Premaul Khemraj, Aryan Doodnauth, Keshan Deonarine, Nasir Mohamed, Bruce Vincent, Nicko Vincent, Akash Persaud, Raphael David, Keemaul Kishore and Tariq Persaud.
Golden Fleece Vikings; Sudarshana Moniram, Randhi Raghubir, Leron Welcome, Avishkar Ishadayal, Surendra Raghubir, Hemant Sukdio, Bickram Gopaul, Omavi Chan, Mark Williams, Rayden Morris, Mahendra Boodram, Nairon Persaud, Movin Persaud, Jarad Allicock, Andrew De Santos and Silvan Williams.
The fixtures will be released shortly.

 

 

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

Teams named for Devon Ramnauth Youth Cricket League

Teams named for Devon Ramnauth Youth Cricket League

Feb 03, 2021

Kaieteur News – The clubs that will be participating in the Devon Ramnauth Youth Cricket League which is set to start shortly in Region two have released their squads. The teams set to vie for...
Read More
Speaker’s Cup International Softball Cricket tourney set for April 2-4

Speaker’s Cup International Softball Cricket...

Feb 03, 2021

GSA President aims to attract more youth and young females to cricket Wants to revive the game in non-traditional areas

GSA President aims to attract more youth and...

Feb 03, 2021

GFF investigates unauthorised tournament, urges responsible behaviour during pandemic

GFF investigates unauthorised tournament, urges...

Feb 03, 2021

National Chess C/Ships Taffin Khan in the lead after third round

National Chess C/Ships Taffin Khan in the lead...

Feb 02, 2021

GCUC BGM set for February 21

GCUC BGM set for February 21

Feb 02, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • Confounded confusion

    Kaieteur News – Both the PPP/C and the APNU, when in Opposition, had said that they will stand with the government... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]