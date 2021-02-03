Teams named for Devon Ramnauth Youth Cricket League

Kaieteur News – The clubs that will be participating in the Devon Ramnauth Youth Cricket League which is set to start shortly in Region two have released their squads. The teams set to vie for supremacy are; Queenstown Under 19, United Warriors, Rising Stars Spartans, Reliance Hustlers U19, Essequibo Eagles Sports Club and Golden Fleece Vikings.

The squads – Queenstown; Azizi Christiani, Romal Hubbard, Uriah Stoll, Zeynul Ramsammy, Quancy Sampson, Jean- Marc Mahase, Mark Mohabir, Dreshawn Phillips, Joseph, Durant, Mahendra Partab, Ameer Singh, Shemar Hubbard, Ronaldo Schouten, Keno Nelson Obed David, Anthony Bridgemohan, Nicholas Benjamin, Jason Holder, Terrence Softleigh and Bhadesh Parstoam.

United Warriors; Daniel Dass, Benny Persaud, Shiva Seuratan, Danny Corbin, Raj Balliram, Siphion Corbin, Darindra Narine, Shane Smith, Michael Smith, Renaldo Boodhoo, Pebbles Smith, Kevin Clark, Devin Persaud, Yuraj Singh, Govinda Tulsie and Frank Watson.

Rising Stars; Mahendra Basdeo, Mavindra Dindyal, Odel Patterson, Orin Gibson, Zachary Jodah, Joash Charles, Aryan Persaud, Deonarine Dyal, Ricardo Boston, Rodney Sampson, Ijtihad Kadier, Royan Paul, Jawshaun Hackett, Thadius Fredericks, FostO Campbell, Rohan Persaud and Saheed Khan.

Reliance Hustlers; Abdool Nadir, Ramraj Bhopaul, Kishan Lall, Rahul Suresh, Narindra Lall, Shazif Mohamed, Alex Ali, Carl Linden Gilgeous, Gibs Bodoo, Arkelly Williams, Davindra Ramdahin, Arvin Promlall, Govindra Nadalall, Victor Persaud, Dwayne Fredericks and Avinash Persaud.

Essequibo Eagles; Lance Roberts, Rajendra Ramballi, Sheldon Charles, Kamesh Lall, Shane Smith, Chillendra Kishore, Premaul Khemraj, Aryan Doodnauth, Keshan Deonarine, Nasir Mohamed, Bruce Vincent, Nicko Vincent, Akash Persaud, Raphael David, Keemaul Kishore and Tariq Persaud.

Golden Fleece Vikings; Sudarshana Moniram, Randhi Raghubir, Leron Welcome, Avishkar Ishadayal, Surendra Raghubir, Hemant Sukdio, Bickram Gopaul, Omavi Chan, Mark Williams, Rayden Morris, Mahendra Boodram, Nairon Persaud, Movin Persaud, Jarad Allicock, Andrew De Santos and Silvan Williams.

The fixtures will be released shortly.