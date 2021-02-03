Teams named for Devon Ramnauth Youth Cricket League

Latest update February 3rd, 2021 12:14 AM
Feb 03, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News – The clubs that will be participating in the Devon Ramnauth Youth Cricket League which is set to start shortly in Region two have released their squads. The teams set to vie for supremacy are; Queenstown Under 19, United Warriors, Rising Stars Spartans, Reliance Hustlers U19, Essequibo Eagles Sports Club and Golden Fleece Vikings.
The squads – Queenstown; Azizi Christiani, Romal Hubbard, Uriah Stoll, Zeynul Ramsammy, Quancy Sampson, Jean- Marc Mahase, Mark Mohabir, Dreshawn Phillips, Joseph, Durant, Mahendra Partab, Ameer Singh, Shemar Hubbard, Ronaldo Schouten, Keno Nelson Obed David, Anthony Bridgemohan, Nicholas Benjamin, Jason Holder, Terrence Softleigh and Bhadesh Parstoam.
United Warriors; Daniel Dass, Benny Persaud, Shiva Seuratan, Danny Corbin, Raj Balliram, Siphion Corbin, Darindra Narine, Shane Smith, Michael Smith, Renaldo Boodhoo, Pebbles Smith, Kevin Clark, Devin Persaud, Yuraj Singh, Govinda Tulsie and Frank Watson.
Rising Stars; Mahendra Basdeo, Mavindra Dindyal, Odel Patterson, Orin Gibson, Zachary Jodah, Joash Charles, Aryan Persaud, Deonarine Dyal, Ricardo Boston, Rodney Sampson, Ijtihad Kadier, Royan Paul, Jawshaun Hackett, Thadius Fredericks, FostO Campbell, Rohan Persaud and Saheed Khan.
Reliance Hustlers; Abdool Nadir, Ramraj Bhopaul, Kishan Lall, Rahul Suresh, Narindra Lall, Shazif Mohamed, Alex Ali, Carl Linden Gilgeous, Gibs Bodoo, Arkelly Williams, Davindra Ramdahin, Arvin Promlall, Govindra Nadalall, Victor Persaud, Dwayne Fredericks and Avinash Persaud.
Essequibo Eagles; Lance Roberts, Rajendra Ramballi, Sheldon Charles, Kamesh Lall, Shane Smith, Chillendra Kishore, Premaul Khemraj, Aryan Doodnauth, Keshan Deonarine, Nasir Mohamed, Bruce Vincent, Nicko Vincent, Akash Persaud, Raphael David, Keemaul Kishore and Tariq Persaud.
Golden Fleece Vikings; Sudarshana Moniram, Randhi Raghubir, Leron Welcome, Avishkar Ishadayal, Surendra Raghubir, Hemant Sukdio, Bickram Gopaul, Omavi Chan, Mark Williams, Rayden Morris, Mahendra Boodram, Nairon Persaud, Movin Persaud, Jarad Allicock, Andrew De Santos and Silvan Williams.
The fixtures will be released shortly.
Feb 03, 2021Kaieteur News – The clubs that will be participating in the Devon Ramnauth Youth Cricket League which is set to start shortly in Region two have released their squads. The teams set to vie for...
Feb 03, 2021
Feb 03, 2021
Feb 03, 2021
Feb 02, 2021
Feb 02, 2021
Kaieteur News – On the positive side of 2020, Guyana is not likely to see the repeat of Burnhamism. This country defeated... more
Kaieteur News – Both the PPP/C and the APNU, when in Opposition, had said that they will stand with the government... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres, has announced his availability... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]