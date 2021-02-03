Suspected killer’s girlfriend lodges report with police – case adjourned

Henry boys murder case…

Kaieteur Newss – As the Henry boys murder case was adjourned, yesterday, the girlfriend of one of the defendants charged with murdering them, lodged an official report with police.

The defendants in the case are Akash Singh, 20, called “Monkey,” a fisherman, of Zeelugt Squatting Area, East Bank Essequibo; his step-brother, Vinod Gopaul, 30, called “Magga,” of Yakusari, Black Bush Polder, Corentyne, Berbice, and Anil Sancharra, 34, called “Dan pole” and “Rasta,” a labourer, of D’ Edward Village, West Coast Berbice (WCB).

The men were charged on January 15, 2021 for the gruesome murder of the Henry cousins, Isaiah and Joel, days after detectives were successful in securing a confession from one of the suspects. Singh was charged separately, with two counts of murder, while Sancharra and Gopaul were charged jointly with the two murders.

The suspects were scheduled to make their second court appearance yesterday; however, the matter had to be adjourned until February 16. Kaieteur News learnt that the prosecution stated that they were not in possession of the case file, because the suspects were being held in separate prisons.

Meanwhile, as the defendants’ family members picketed along with other individuals outside of the court’s compound claiming their innocence, Sancharra’s girlfriend moved to lodge an official report to the police.

Police Commander of Region Five, Kurleigh Simon, said that the woman’s report was taken. He did not reveal much detail about her report but said that it was about an incident, which transpired last year.

In a video seen by this media house, the woman identified herself as Rosaida, a Venezuelan national, who had only started a relationship with Sancharra in December 2020.

She told reporters that she believes that her boyfriend is innocent and claimed that sometime in December, a man whom she named as “Shano” had instructed her “to leave the country at once, because her husband is a thief and had killed someone.” She detailed that the man had turned up at her premises around 03:00 hrs. in the morning.

The Henry boys, Isaiah and Joel, were brutally murdered between September 5 and 6. Their badly mutilated bodies were discovered on the eve of September 6, next to a coconut estate located at Cotton Tree backdam.

Their murders had sparked major unrests in several Berbice villages. Persons travelling to and from Berbice were robbed and some were even beaten. Another teen, Haresh Singh, 17, was also murdered days later in what is being call apparent retaliation.

He was the grandson of one of the suspects who was initially arrested for the killing of the Henry cousins. As protest actions marred with violence, law enforcement officers had to be sent in to restore order.

After months of investigations, detectives from the Major Crimes Unit (MCU) made a major breakthrough in January, after they secured a confession from one of the suspects now charged with their murder.

Sources had relayed to Kaieteur News that the suspects ventured to the West Berbice area with the intention of setting up a farm to plant cannabis in August. The men were said to have established a camp in the backlands along with their cannabis plot and left the plants to flourish, returning some weeks later in September.

Upon their return, the men reportedly discovered that their camp and farm were destroyed. They were then said to have ventured to another camp nearby to inquire who destroyed their farm. The suspects, sources disclosed, were informed that two young men from the Cotton Tree area are known to trample the backlands and destroy farms. According to the source, the men fumed and vowed to ‘chop up’ whoever was responsible.

Days later, the Henry cousins were said to have ventured to that very camp where they met the three men. While conversing with two of the suspects, the cousins were asked whether they knew anything about cannabis farms being destroyed in the area.

Sources said that one of the Henry boys laughed, and that action angered one of the suspects, who swiftly took out a cutlass and dealt a chop to his neck. The other suspect allegedly took out his cutlass and repeated the action.

The third suspect, who was standing some feet away, was allegedly coerced into chopping the cousins after the two other suspects threatened to do the same to him. In turn, he was said to have dealt gaping X’s on the Henry cousins’ heads.

The bodies were then reportedly transported to another section of the backlands where they were dumped – they were later discovered by frantic family members out searching for the young men who were missing since September 5, 2020.