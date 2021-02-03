Stafrei Alexander freed of murdering co -accused

Kaieteur News – Stafrei Alexander, who was on trial for murdering his accomplice Terrence Thomas, in 2015, following their escape from police custody, was on Monday acquitted from the crime by the jury.

Alexander, a former resident of Laing Avenue, West Ruimveldt, was arraigned before Justice Brassington Reynolds for the capital offence. He denied that between December 8 and 11, 2015, at Linden, he murdered Thomas. The State’s case was prosecuted by Seeta Bishundial and Tyra Bakker, while Alexander was represented by Attorney-at-Law Damien Da Silva.

Alexander and Thomas were jointly charged for the murder of the Linden businesswoman, Shevon Gordon, who was gunned down outside of her house on April 4th, 2015 at One Mile Block 22, Wismar, Linden.

According to the facts of the case on December 8, 2015, Alexander and Thomas escaped from the Mackenzie Police station, where they were in holding to attend court. Thomas’ decomposed body was found in the Demerara River in the vicinity of West Watooka, three days later.

Thomas is believed to have provided investigators with information about Gordon’s murder and was reportedly killed by Alexander. Alexander, who was among the high-profile prisoners who broke out of Camp Street Prison in 2017, is currently serving a life sentence for the attempted murder of Curtis Thom. He is also awaiting trial in the High Court for another murder.