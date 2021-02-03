Speaker’s Cup International Softball Cricket tourney set for April 2-4

Kaieteur News – The Everest Cricket Club Masters in partnership with the Speaker of the National Assembly, Manzoor Nadir, will host the Speaker’s Cup International Softball tournament from April 2-4 in Georgetown.

The tournament will feature 16 teams, six overseas-based and ten local, who will compete in Masters (Over-45) and Legends (Over-50).

Attractive cash prizes and trophies will be awarded to the winners and runners-up, while the Man-of-the-match in each game will cop an award and there will be a cash prize for the Player-of-the tournament.

The final will be played at Everest as part of its fund-raising efforts and all of the established COVID-19 protocols will be in place.

This tournament is expected to be the third since the pandemic with the Prime Minister’s T20 Cup, being held in November last year and the President’s Cup tipped for March of this year.

“Softball is a growing phenomenon in Guyana and given the current times, we sought it fit with necessary approval to host this tournament during the Easter Weekend. We expect it to be three days of exhilarating action and most importantly everyone will abide by the strict safety rules that will be established,” a member of the Organising Committee expressed.

The official launch will be held on Friday, February 5, 2021, from 17:00hrs at the Everest Cricket Club, Camp Road, where further details will be disclosed to members of the public.