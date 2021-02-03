Sophia teen placed on $50,000, bail for robbery charge

Kaieteur News – A Sophia teen was yesterday placed on $50,000, bail when he appeared in court for a robbery charge.The defendant, Seon Benjamin, 18, called “Black & Shine” a welder of Lot 407 ‘D’ Field Sophia, East Coast Demerara, made his first appearance in the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Alisha George.

He denied the charge which stated, that on December 17, 2020, at ‘B’ Field Sophia, Greater Georgetown, he robbed Fitzroy Cummings of a cell phone and cash valued a total of $815, 000.

The charge also alleges that immediately before, during or after the robbery he used personal violence on Cummings.

Magistrate George granted Benjamin bail and the matter was adjourned to March 9, 2021. She also ordered Benjamin to report to the Turkeyen Police Station once every month until the completion of the matter and to not be on the road between 18:00hrs and 06:00hrs.