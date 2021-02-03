Latest update February 3rd, 2021 12:59 AM

Pensioner drowns after falling into Koker

Feb 03, 2021 News

The area where Chitramjan Das reportedly fell.

the pensioner’s body after it was retrieved from the koker.

Kaieteur News – A pensioner, 70, drowned yesterday, after he reportedly fell into a koker at Henrietta, on the Essequibo Coast, Region Two.
Police have since identified the dead man as Chitramjan Das, a resident of Henrietta.
Based on information reaching Kaieteur News, the incident occurred sometime around 08:45Hrs while that sluice was closed at the time.
According to the man’s wife, Das left home sometime around 06:00hrs. with a bottle of rum. She continued, that three hours later (09:00Hrs), she received information that her husband fell in Henrietta koker and reportedly drowned.
She said that when she visited the area, her husband’s body was already retrieved by public-spirited citizens, who had responded to the scene earlier. Police ranks arrived shortly after and examined the body. There were abrasions on the right elbow and to the nose.
The body was escorted to the Suddie Public Hospital where it was further examined before sent to the hospital’s Mortuary.

 

