Ministry staffer who allegedly slapped pensioner sent on leave

– investigation launched

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Human Service and Social Protection has sent one of its staffers on administrative leave as it investigates allegations that she slapped a female pensioner on Monday, while on duty.

The slapping incident reportedly took place around 09:05Hrs at the Ministry’s Cornhill Street, Stabroek location.

The Ministry stated on its Facebook page yesterday that it has been brought to its attention that one of its officers may have assaulted a pensioner. Acknowledged too, was that the allegation was made through a Facebook post and further stated that contact was made with the individual who authored the post.

That individual is Dr. Melissa Ifill – Deputy Vice Chancellor of the University of Guyana – who expressed great dissatisfaction with the staffer’s alleged assault of a senior citizen.

Ifill stated in her post that she had took her father to the Ministry’s Cornhill Street’s office that morning to take out his pension book. She detailed that while she “fretted” to her dad that it was totally unacceptable to have elders waiting in the ministry’s compound without seats, shelter or proper social distancing to transact business, a female pensioner walked into the office.

Ifill stated that the pensioner was there before them and speculated that she probably entered the office because of frustration. She recalled that the staffer began arguing with the pensioner instructing her to leave.

What followed next, Ifill recounted, shocked her: “The staffer leaned back and slapped the pensioner.”

She went on to mention that after the slap the pensioner had to be assisted out of the office. She noted too, that there was a police officer and questioned why the woman was not arrested for the offence. Ifill ended her post by saying that she wanted the staffer arrested and charged.

The ministry in its statement informed that the staffer has been sent on leave and assured that a thorough investigation is being conducted into the incident.

The Ministry indicated that Ifill will be providing them with a statement, and revealed the allegedly assaulted pensioner has already been contacted for a statement as well. It added too, all public service rules and procedures will be followed in dealing with the matter.

If such an incident did occur, stated the ministry, it finds it unacceptable and inexcusable.

“We take all incidents of abuse or violence against the elderly/ pensioners seriously and are dealing with the matter with alacrity,” it reassured.

In a subsequent Facebook post, Ifill stated “I don’t regret publicising the incident, because I knew that was a sure way of getting action. I really don’t care what the circumstances were – there can be NO excuse for hitting an elderly person seeking a service. None.”