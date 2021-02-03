MCYS re-shaping the Racquet Centre into state of the art facility

30- million works set for completion within a month, GTA 1st VP expresses delight

By Franklin Wilson

The constant prayer of the Guyana Tennis Association (GTA) to have a state of the art facility to develop the sport here has finally been answered with major works at the Racquet Centre located at Woolford Avenue and Camp Street set to be completed within one month having commenced in December, 2020.

According to GTA First Vice President Cristy Campbell, Honourable Minister of Culture Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jnr. upon his appointment as Minister last year met with the GTA Executive to get a first hand appreciation of the challenges they face and their plans for the sport.

“As you would have noticed, a thorough overhaul of the facility is being undertaken by the Ministry of Culture, youth and sport. A few days after being sworn in, the Minister of Sport invited the Tennis Association to a meeting, during which we highlighted, inter alia, the poor conditions of public tennis infrastructure. As a result, Works commenced in December to redo the courts, stands and outfit the facility with lights….. So, within a couple of weeks, we will have a state of the art facility. The tennis fraternity is pleased to see Minister Ramson deliver on his promise in such a short timeframe and we hope our engagements continue to foster good relations.”

Speaking with Kaieteur Sport, Minister Ramson indicated that the total upgrade of the facility includes extension of the Courts, renovation of the spectator stands, installation of concrete posts for lights, redoing of the fence and a complete asphalting of the courts to the tune of 13 million dollars which will commence shortly.

The tendering process he said would have been conducted by the Ministry of Public Works and Public Infrastructure

“These works are in keeping with the new programme of the Ministry as regards to ensuring facilities are fit for purpose and accessible to our athletes and sportsmen and women.

Since I met with the Guyana Tennis Association and explained to them the Ministry’s talent development strategy and we made commitments to each other, the Ministry immediately adjusted its programme to evince its intention to honour its commitment.”

Minister Ramson who has been making the rounds almost every weekend around Guyana to keep in touch with sports administrators and to have first-hand familiarity as to the state of facilities, also disclosed that the northern and southern fences of the Racquet Center would be targeted in the next budget.

When works are completed the GTA would be empowered to enhance its ability to host competitions as we as run off training programmes on a consistent basis. It is also envisaged that the Association’s ability to be more effective from an administrative perspective would be greatly improved.