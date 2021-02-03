Latest update February 3rd, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Man tells Police he stabbed friend because he questioned his relationship with an older woman

Feb 03, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – Fernando Fitzpatrick, 25, a carpenter, who was arrested for allegedly stabbing his friend during an altercation, later told the police he did it because he was questioned about his relationship with an older woman.
According to previous reporting, the incident occurred around 16:30 hrs. on Sunday at Barabina Hill, North West District. Currently hospitalized and nursing a stab wound is Myial Benjamin, 27, a gold miner, of the same village.
Kaieteur News understands that both men were at the time consuming alcohol at Fitzpatrick’s house, when the incident occurred. It was reported that while imbibing, an argument erupted between them, which turned violent. This publication was informed that the argument first started with Fitzpatrick’s wife and the victim’s sister on the relationship between the suspect and his wife. He told police what triggered him to commit the crime, was that he was asked what he was doing with that old woman. After hearing that, the 25-year-old, reportedly armed himself with a pair of scissors and stabbed Benjamin once to the left side rib.
Benjamin was rushed to the Mabaruma Regional Hospital, where he was admitted as a patient and is currently receiving medical treatment. His condition is listed as stable. Fernando, who escaped after the incident, was later apprehended by police and taken into custody. An investigation was launched.

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

Guyana Jaguars Secures Performance Analyst, Dinesh Mahabir

Guyana Jaguars Secures Performance Analyst, Dinesh Mahabir

Feb 03, 2021

The Guyana Jaguars’ management has taken another substantial developmental step with the hiring of Dinesh Mahabir for the 2021 CWI CG Insurance Super 50 Cup, a release from the Guyana Cricket Board...
Read More
MCYS re-shaping the Racquet Centre into state of the art facility

MCYS re-shaping the Racquet Centre into state of...

Feb 03, 2021

Teams named for Devon Ramnauth Youth Cricket League

Teams named for Devon Ramnauth Youth Cricket...

Feb 03, 2021

Speaker’s Cup International Softball Cricket tourney set for April 2-4

Speaker’s Cup International Softball Cricket...

Feb 03, 2021

GSA President aims to attract more youth and young females to cricket Wants to revive the game in non-traditional areas

GSA President aims to attract more youth and...

Feb 03, 2021

GFF investigates unauthorised tournament, urges responsible behaviour during pandemic

GFF investigates unauthorised tournament, urges...

Feb 03, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]