Man tells Police he stabbed friend because he questioned his relationship with an older woman

Kaieteur News – Fernando Fitzpatrick, 25, a carpenter, who was arrested for allegedly stabbing his friend during an altercation, later told the police he did it because he was questioned about his relationship with an older woman.

According to previous reporting, the incident occurred around 16:30 hrs. on Sunday at Barabina Hill, North West District. Currently hospitalized and nursing a stab wound is Myial Benjamin, 27, a gold miner, of the same village.

Kaieteur News understands that both men were at the time consuming alcohol at Fitzpatrick’s house, when the incident occurred. It was reported that while imbibing, an argument erupted between them, which turned violent. This publication was informed that the argument first started with Fitzpatrick’s wife and the victim’s sister on the relationship between the suspect and his wife. He told police what triggered him to commit the crime, was that he was asked what he was doing with that old woman. After hearing that, the 25-year-old, reportedly armed himself with a pair of scissors and stabbed Benjamin once to the left side rib.

Benjamin was rushed to the Mabaruma Regional Hospital, where he was admitted as a patient and is currently receiving medical treatment. His condition is listed as stable. Fernando, who escaped after the incident, was later apprehended by police and taken into custody. An investigation was launched.