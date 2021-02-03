Labourer sentenced to two years imprisonment for gun possession

Kaieteur News – A 20-year-old labourer of Nigg Village, Corentyne, Berbice, was yesterday sentenced to two years imprisonment for the possession of firearm and ammunition without a licence. Sahil Hardin appeared at the Albion Magistrate Court yesterday, where the sentence was handed down to him.

On 30th January, 2021, at about 20:30 hrs., police got an anonymous call from a person who stated that they heard a loud explosion and that they suspected it was a gunshot in the vicinity of the Z-One Supermarket at Albion. The police showed up at the supermarket and questioned several persons and based on information gathered, it led them to “Bram Bram” bar at Nigg Village.

A search was carried out on Hardin, who was present at the bar, and in his left side front pants pocket, police found a Walther PPKS Pistol, serial No. 256595, marked 9mm Caliber on the frame, along with one .32 live ammunition in the magazine and one .32 spent shell. Hardin was subsequently arrested and taken to the Albion Police Station, along with the firearm and ammunition.