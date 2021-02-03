Latest update February 3rd, 2021 12:04 AM
Feb 03, 2021 Letters
DEAR EDITOR,
The work of an important parliamentary oversight committee is held up as the opposition holds firm in its stance that the former chairman of the same committee, who had several charges before the court, was not removed or asked to resign, so they continue in having faith and confidence in their chairman.
But is this stance meritorious? The former chairman had charges leveled based on decisions which emanated from cabinet. Further the incumbent did not benefit in a personal way from the actions undertook at the time in carrying out a legal cabinet decision.
Counter pose that against the current chair who benefitted in big, personal ways from public funds, on several occasions, which did not follow procedures and by extension was illegal.
To continue in its current stance is counterproductive, as we saw and experienced for five long months.
And what of the former junior minister who also benefitted from public funds in an illegal way?
Shamshun Mohamed
Feb 02, 2021During second round action of the National Senior Chess Championships at the National Stadium, Providence, Taffin Khan proved too much for defending champion; Anthony Drayton and handed the FIDE...
Feb 02, 2021
Feb 02, 2021
Feb 01, 2021
Feb 01, 2021
Feb 01, 2021
Kaieteur News – On the positive side of 2020, Guyana is not likely to see the repeat of Burnhamism. This country defeated... more
Kaieteur News – Both the PPP/C and the APNU, when in Opposition, had said that they will stand with the government... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres, has announced his availability... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]