Guyana Jaguars Secures Performance Analyst, Dinesh Mahabir

The Guyana Jaguars’ management has taken another substantial developmental step with the hiring of Dinesh Mahabir for the 2021 CWI CG Insurance Super 50 Cup, a release from the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) disclosed.

This most recent addition to the Guyana Jaguars management team is an indication of CGI resilience in ensuring that the Guyana Jaguars has the requisite tools to enhance player performance and team success on a consistent and progressive basis.

This decision to employ Dinesh Mahabir for the CG Regional Super 50 Cup was derived from CGI’s interest and importance on the player and team review process, which has significantly lent itself to an inherent value of a 360 degrees’ assessment and analysis. Such an approach has once again bore fruit, with CGI strategically providing an additional financial stimulus to the team in the form of expertise, in an effort to give the Guyana Jaguars every chance of success from a management perspective. This decision allows the Guyana Jaguars to benefit from expertise that will assist the players to analyze and approach their game from a slightly different perspective, the release noted.

The hiring of Dinesh Mahabir is fitting, since he was the performance analyst on the West Indies U19 team which won the ICC Youth World Cup in Bangladesh in 2016 and has contributed significantly to player development since, with his latest intervention being the hosting of an Online Introductory Cricket Analytic exercise in the latter part of January 2021. Mahabir is a Cricket Australia High Performance Coach. Mahabir’s birth for West Indies as a Performance Analyst began with his assignment to the West Indies Women team, which was later complemented by similar roles with West Indies A and developmental teams, inclusive of the West Indies Emerging player team.

The directors of CGI strongly believe that this investment will help to reaffirm the Guyana Jaguars as perhaps the strongest team in the region, an argument that can be strengthened with the lifting of the 2021 CWI CG Insurance Super 50 Cup title by the Guyana Jaguars, the release informed.

The Guyana Jaguars will begin their quest for the 2021 CG Insurance Super 50 Cup, on Monday 8th February, 2021 against Barbados Pride in a Day/Night match beginning from 13:30 hours at the Coolidge Cricket Ground (CCG) in Antigua. The Guyana Jaguars will then have other Day/Night encounters at the same venue, against Leeward Islands Hurricanes, Jamaica Scorpions and Trinidad Red Force on respective dates of Friday 12 February, 2021, Sunday 14 February, 2021 and Saturday 20 February, 2021 before playing their final preliminary match against Windward Volcanoes in a Day encounter from 0900 hours on Monday 22 February, 2021.

