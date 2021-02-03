GSA President aims to attract more youth and young females to cricket Wants to revive the game in non-traditional areas

By Sean Devers

Kaieteur News Former Malteenoes, Demerara and National batsman Neil Barry will head the new Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA) Executive which will serve for a two-year term after being elected on January 28.

The 54-year-old Barry served as Vice President to former West Indies all-rounder and present chairman of the West Indies Selectors Roger Harper who was the previous President. Harper is one of two Vice Presidents and a sitting President can seek re-election for five two-year terms.

Barry, who was born in Victoria on the East Coast of Demerara and attended Queen’s College, takes the helm at a difficult time for Georgetown’s cricket after the covid-19 pandemic (which is not yet finished) resulted in no cricket in the City being played since last March and many of the First Division cricket ground are unavailable due to non-cricketing activities and softball tournaments which provide much needed funds for clubs.

“Since the onset of the pandemic, all GCA competitions were suspended in keeping with the national covid-19 guidelines and remain that way.

The new executives will engage the Covid task force to see what are the requirements for the safe resumption of cricket in the City,” explained Barry, who represented Guyana at U-19 level in 1985 in Guyana and 1986 in Trinidad.

Barry, who played seven First-Class matches for Guyana between 1992 and 1996, making 244 runs with a highest score of 71 at an Average of 22.18, informed that the immediate plans for 2021 are to organise the safe resumption of cricket, expanding the game into schools and low income areas and engaging all the stakeholders in an effort to attract young females to the sport in addition to promoting inclusivity amount all clubs and ensuring the prioritization of hardball cricket tournaments at their grounds.

“The promotion of inclusivity amongst all clubs, to prioritize the playing of hardball cricket and the expansion of the game to non-traditional cricket playing areas so as to discover more talents,” continued Barry, who made his First -Class Debut for Demerara against Berbice in 1987 and played two First-Class at the Inter-County level, with the last being in 1989.

The former Malteenoes Captain, who scored the most first division centuries for Malteenoes, said that to attract youths to cricket or any other sports depends on how attractive is the sport and the environment that it is played in.

“Therefore, to achieve that objective, the GCA will have to work with the clubs to promote youth programmes that can attract youths especially those clubs that are in close proximity to schools,” said Barry, who was a part of Guyana U-19 team which won the 1985 Regional Youth series in Guyana.

Barry admitted that sponsorship is always difficult and depends on economic environment that obtains at the time of request.

“However, the GCA has been able to work with our partners in the various economic sectors to maintain their sponsorship of our two major two-day competitions.

Over the years, the GCA has enjoyed a cordial relationship with all relevant sports authorities including the Ministry of Sports and will be approaching the Minster to continue and even improve upon that relationship,” added Barry, the father of West Indies’ physiotherapist and fitness trainer Neil Barry junior.

“We do envisage the continuance of our development programmes across all cricket processes and also a focus will be made on establishing a data base to capture all scores and records that will enhance the selection process,” concluded Barry, who scored 87 runs in 12 Regional 50-overs games for Guyana at an Average of 10.87.

Barry will have to work along with his executives (Vice Presidents: Azad Ibrahim & Roger Harper, Secretary, Deborah Nichols, Assistant Secretary Captain Andre McFarlane, Treasurer Imran Ali, Assistant Treasurer: Superintendent Amitkumar Kumar, Competitions Committee Chairman Shawn Massiah, Public Relations Officer Devish Ramjattan and Marketing Manager Attorney-at-Law Emily Dodson) to revive Georgetown’s cricket fortunes especially in the areas of female cricket and re-igniting the desire to play cricket for those residing in South Georgetown as it was in the 1980s and 90s.