Effects of NY snow storm on Guyanese life

DEAR EDITOR,

The huge snow storm that blanketed the greater New York area impacted the lives of all including the large Guyanese population that make the city their home. Sunday night thru Monday and into the evening, New York City experienced its biggest snowstorm in over two years, creating a beautiful scenery on roads, trees, and rooftops. It was cold and frosty, not the kind of weather Guyanese like or enjoy. Fingers and toes were frozen with heavy winds painfully hitting against the face. It is a lot of work for Guyanese and other homeowners who are required by law to clean the snow on pavements in front of their houses.

But snow comes occasionally during winter months (December thru March) and the Guyanese kids welcome the snow that provided an opportunity for outdoor fun. Although a burden to remove the snow and a disruption to lives, the storm was welcomed as a respite among Guyanese and others from COVID that had devastated lives for over ten months in New York. Many Guyanese were victims of COVID – thousands infected and hundreds dead. The snow forced people to stay in the safety of their homes – secure from the virus if the environment is COVID free. The storm caused people to shift focus away from COVID.

Every life was affected by Monday’s storm as people were stuck indoors. Conditions were very treacherous for travelling. Visibility was minimal. Flights were cancelled. Shops were closed early or not opened at all. The vaccination programme was cancelled for Monday and Tuesday and those with appointments would have to be re-scheduled. Currently, anyone (regardless of immigration status) over 65 is eligible for the COVID Vaccine but appointments are difficult because of shortage. But many Guyanese were vaccinated with a first dose and are due for a second dose. Those providing essential services including supermarket workers and teachers get priority appointment for immunisation. Special locations have been set up for vaccinations. The vaccine is free for all – questions on status or employment are not asked. Guyanese are urged to sign up especially that the infection rate in Richmond Hill is perhaps the highest in the country. Activist Vishnu Mahadeo has been successful in getting the city to romp up testing in Richmond Hill. He has been focusing on testing like no other does; he deserves a medal for his work. A mobile testing vehicle is parked on the road at Smokey Park at 125 Street and 95th Ave – it was supposed to be since Monday and cancelled because of snow. It will be there from Wednesday thru Sunday from 8:00 AM to 7 PM. The tests are free and there are no limits to the number of tests a person can undertake. There are also other sites doing free testing in Richmond Hill and around the city.

As a result of the snow storm, roads were impassable and very dangerous to navigate with vehicles skidding and sliding. A near state of emergency was declared for Monday. Schools were closed for Monday and Tuesday. Virtually no one went out on Monday except essential workers and those shoveling snow in front of their homes or in their driveways. Guyanese were seen in Woodhaven and Richmond Hill with snow plows and shovels clearing the white stuff from sidewalks and driveways throughout the day and into the evening.

Public transportation shut down early on Monday at 2:00 PM with those depending on mass transit urged to get home early before the last train. Hardly any moving vehicle was seen outside on Tuesday as roads remained impassable with thick layer of ice. It was almost impossible to navigate roads as reported by news outlets that urged people to stay home. The roads were plowed by trucks to remove snow. The roads were also salted to allow for the ice to melt quickly but much of the road remained icy and dangerous. Those of us who study Chemistry would know that salt reduces the melting point of ice clearing roadways.

Guyanese homeowners were observed in Richmond Hill clearing stairways to their homes and pathways on sidewalks and sprinkling salt to melt the ice. Guyanese children were seen playing in the snow – skiing, skating, snow boarding in the park and on the empty streets. The Guyanese kids delighted in the chance to play with snow flake in what was the second major storm of this winter season. The kids and adult made snowmen and they also pelted snow balls at one another.

Yours truly,

Vishnu Bisram