Latest update February 3rd, 2021 12:16 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Diamond man freed of raping woman at Promenade Gardens

Feb 03, 2021 News

Acquitted: Samuel Whaul.

Kaieteur News – Samuel Whaul, an accountant, from Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara, who was accused of raping a 20-year-old woman in 2018, has been freed of the offence. Whaul, was freed by a mixed twelve-member jury who delivered a unanimous not guilty verdict before Justice Jo Ann Barlow at the High Court in Georgetown yesterday.
Whaul was also found not guilty on the alternative count of sexual assault. The former rape accused was represented by attorney-at-law, Adrian Thompson, and State Prosecutors, Sarah Martin and Nafeeza Baig, presented the facts of the case.
According to the particulars of the case, Whaul was accused of rape by a woman he met on social media and took out for ice cream.
On the day of the incident, the two communicated on Facebook and later met at Quality Fast Foods and Bakery in Georgetown before they went to Demico House for ice cream. They later went to the Promenade Gardens, where the rape allegedly occurred.
The information is that while at the Promenade Gardens, Whaul tried to get the victim to engage in sexual activity with him. He reportedly told her to sit on his lap and tried to unbutton her pants damaging her button in the process. Whaul allegedly held the woman by the neck as they fell to the ground and he placed his hand in her pants and penetrated her with his finger.
The woman allegedly managed to fight off her attacker and sought the help of a group of men who were engaged in a game of basketball at the basketball court nearby. The matter was reported to the police and Whaul was later arrested and charged for rape and sexual assault.

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

MCYS re-shaping the Racquet Centre into state of the art facility

MCYS re-shaping the Racquet Centre into state of the art facility

Feb 03, 2021

30- million works set for completion within a month, GTA 1st VP expresses delight By Franklin Wilson The constant prayer of the Guyana Tennis Association (GTA) to have a state of the art facility to...
Read More
Teams named for Devon Ramnauth Youth Cricket League

Teams named for Devon Ramnauth Youth Cricket...

Feb 03, 2021

Speaker’s Cup International Softball Cricket tourney set for April 2-4

Speaker’s Cup International Softball Cricket...

Feb 03, 2021

GSA President aims to attract more youth and young females to cricket Wants to revive the game in non-traditional areas

GSA President aims to attract more youth and...

Feb 03, 2021

GFF investigates unauthorised tournament, urges responsible behaviour during pandemic

GFF investigates unauthorised tournament, urges...

Feb 03, 2021

National Chess C/Ships Taffin Khan in the lead after third round

National Chess C/Ships Taffin Khan in the lead...

Feb 02, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • Confounded confusion

    Kaieteur News – Both the PPP/C and the APNU, when in Opposition, had said that they will stand with the government... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]