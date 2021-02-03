Diamond man freed of raping woman at Promenade Gardens

Kaieteur News – Samuel Whaul, an accountant, from Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara, who was accused of raping a 20-year-old woman in 2018, has been freed of the offence. Whaul, was freed by a mixed twelve-member jury who delivered a unanimous not guilty verdict before Justice Jo Ann Barlow at the High Court in Georgetown yesterday.

Whaul was also found not guilty on the alternative count of sexual assault. The former rape accused was represented by attorney-at-law, Adrian Thompson, and State Prosecutors, Sarah Martin and Nafeeza Baig, presented the facts of the case.

According to the particulars of the case, Whaul was accused of rape by a woman he met on social media and took out for ice cream.

On the day of the incident, the two communicated on Facebook and later met at Quality Fast Foods and Bakery in Georgetown before they went to Demico House for ice cream. They later went to the Promenade Gardens, where the rape allegedly occurred.

The information is that while at the Promenade Gardens, Whaul tried to get the victim to engage in sexual activity with him. He reportedly told her to sit on his lap and tried to unbutton her pants damaging her button in the process. Whaul allegedly held the woman by the neck as they fell to the ground and he placed his hand in her pants and penetrated her with his finger.

The woman allegedly managed to fight off her attacker and sought the help of a group of men who were engaged in a game of basketball at the basketball court nearby. The matter was reported to the police and Whaul was later arrested and charged for rape and sexual assault.