Latest update February 3rd, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Dem big parties does gat secret understanding

Feb 03, 2021 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Everything de HAP-New+Hay- Eff-See tried to do to de Pee Pee Pee Cee from 2015, de PPP/C gan do to dem now. Is a tit-for-tat tekkin place.
De HAP-New+ Hay-Eff-See bin try fuh get Rohee kick out of de National Assembly. De Pee Pee Pee Cee trying fuh get Patterson to not sit as Chairperson of the Public Accounts Committee.
De Coalition bin charge a lot of dem PPP/C Ministers, including de man who now sits in de top seat. De PPP/C done charge couple of dem former Coalition Ministers and more gan follow.
Dem boys did always feel dat dem two parties gat an unwritten understanding and dat all de charges and drama is just fuh show. Dem boys feel dat dem two parties don’t want each other leaders jail. Dem just pamping a scene. Dis is how dem does operate.
Which senior leader of de PPP/C, Burnham or Hoyte ever jail? And which senior leader of de PNC/R, de PPP/C ever jail?
But while dem boys feel dat dem big parties gat a secret understanding, dem boys nah feel dat de Hay-Eff-See so lucky. So de Hay-Eff-See better be careful. Both de Hap-New and de Pee Pee Pee Cee want to clip dem wings.
De Hap+New nah want de Hay-Eff -See around. Dem done cause too much embarrassment with all dem expensive gift wah bin sharing.
Talk half and watch how far dem political case gan get.

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

Guyana Jaguars Secures Performance Analyst, Dinesh Mahabir

Guyana Jaguars Secures Performance Analyst, Dinesh Mahabir

Feb 03, 2021

The Guyana Jaguars’ management has taken another substantial developmental step with the hiring of Dinesh Mahabir for the 2021 CWI CG Insurance Super 50 Cup, a release from the Guyana Cricket Board...
Read More
MCYS re-shaping the Racquet Centre into state of the art facility

MCYS re-shaping the Racquet Centre into state of...

Feb 03, 2021

Teams named for Devon Ramnauth Youth Cricket League

Teams named for Devon Ramnauth Youth Cricket...

Feb 03, 2021

Speaker’s Cup International Softball Cricket tourney set for April 2-4

Speaker’s Cup International Softball Cricket...

Feb 03, 2021

GSA President aims to attract more youth and young females to cricket Wants to revive the game in non-traditional areas

GSA President aims to attract more youth and...

Feb 03, 2021

GFF investigates unauthorised tournament, urges responsible behaviour during pandemic

GFF investigates unauthorised tournament, urges...

Feb 03, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]