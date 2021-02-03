Dem big parties does gat secret understanding

Latest update February 3rd, 2021 12:59 AM
Feb 03, 2021 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists
Dem Boys Seh…
Kaieteur News – Everything de HAP-New+Hay- Eff-See tried to do to de Pee Pee Pee Cee from 2015, de PPP/C gan do to dem now. Is a tit-for-tat tekkin place.
De HAP-New+ Hay-Eff-See bin try fuh get Rohee kick out of de National Assembly. De Pee Pee Pee Cee trying fuh get Patterson to not sit as Chairperson of the Public Accounts Committee.
De Coalition bin charge a lot of dem PPP/C Ministers, including de man who now sits in de top seat. De PPP/C done charge couple of dem former Coalition Ministers and more gan follow.
Dem boys did always feel dat dem two parties gat an unwritten understanding and dat all de charges and drama is just fuh show. Dem boys feel dat dem two parties don’t want each other leaders jail. Dem just pamping a scene. Dis is how dem does operate.
Which senior leader of de PPP/C, Burnham or Hoyte ever jail? And which senior leader of de PNC/R, de PPP/C ever jail?
But while dem boys feel dat dem big parties gat a secret understanding, dem boys nah feel dat de Hay-Eff-See so lucky. So de Hay-Eff-See better be careful. Both de Hap-New and de Pee Pee Pee Cee want to clip dem wings.
De Hap+New nah want de Hay-Eff -See around. Dem done cause too much embarrassment with all dem expensive gift wah bin sharing.
Talk half and watch how far dem political case gan get.
