Cop charged for robbing sleeping man – Slapped with several traffic charges

Kaieteur News – A Police Constable attached to the Tactical Services Unit, who was arrested for allegedly robbing a man, Leroy De Santos, who fell asleep in his motorcar last December, was on January 25, charged with larceny and simple larceny.

The defendant, Delroy Chapman, 25, of Blue Berry Hill, Linden, appeared at the Vreed-en-Hoop Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Crystal Lambert, where he answered to the charges.

It was alleged that on December, 29 at Crane, West Coast Demerara, he allegedly robbed De Santos of his gold chain and his wallet containing $50,000 cash. The defendant was not required to plead to the charges and later informed the court that he is willing to compensate with the virtual complainant to a sum of $150,000. The two charges were later dismissed.

While on January 18, Chapman appeared at Vreed-en-Hoop Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Crystal Lambert, where he was slapped with five traffic charges committed on public justice.

Chapman was charged with being an unlicensed hire car driver; breach of insurance; dangerous driving; uncertified motor vehicle; and unlicensed motor car. He pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and was fined $30,000. Chapman then pleaded guilty to both unlicensed motorcar and unlicensed hire car driver charges. The defendant then changed his plea from not guilty to guilty on uncertified motor vehicle charge and was fined $5,000. Chapman was reprimanded and discharged on the remaining charges.

According to Kaieteur News’ previous reporting, on the night of the incident, Chapman and De Santos were in the company of others, imbibing alcohol at Parika. Sometime later, De Santos left with the suspect in motorcar HB 3949 for Uitvlugt. However, De Santos ended up falling asleep on the way. Upon reaching Crane around 20:00 hrs., the suspect turned on the Crane Old Road and stopped his car where he reportedly pulled off De Santos’ chain from his neck. The victim reportedly told police that he was awakened by what was taking place and managed to pull back part of the chain. After exiting the car, the suspect sped off but lost control of the vehicle and ended up in a nearby trench. De Santos stated that after making checks, he discovered that his wallet with $50,000 inside was missing. A report was made and the police constable was contacted and told of the allegations, which he denied. Chapman was later arrested and taken into custody. An investigation was launched into the matter.