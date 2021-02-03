Cop charged for robbing sleeping man – Slapped with several traffic charges

Latest update February 3rd, 2021 12:59 AM
Feb 03, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A Police Constable attached to the Tactical Services Unit, who was arrested for allegedly robbing a man, Leroy De Santos, who fell asleep in his motorcar last December, was on January 25, charged with larceny and simple larceny.
The defendant, Delroy Chapman, 25, of Blue Berry Hill, Linden, appeared at the Vreed-en-Hoop Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Crystal Lambert, where he answered to the charges.
It was alleged that on December, 29 at Crane, West Coast Demerara, he allegedly robbed De Santos of his gold chain and his wallet containing $50,000 cash. The defendant was not required to plead to the charges and later informed the court that he is willing to compensate with the virtual complainant to a sum of $150,000. The two charges were later dismissed.
While on January 18, Chapman appeared at Vreed-en-Hoop Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Crystal Lambert, where he was slapped with five traffic charges committed on public justice.
Chapman was charged with being an unlicensed hire car driver; breach of insurance; dangerous driving; uncertified motor vehicle; and unlicensed motor car. He pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and was fined $30,000. Chapman then pleaded guilty to both unlicensed motorcar and unlicensed hire car driver charges. The defendant then changed his plea from not guilty to guilty on uncertified motor vehicle charge and was fined $5,000. Chapman was reprimanded and discharged on the remaining charges.
According to Kaieteur News’ previous reporting, on the night of the incident, Chapman and De Santos were in the company of others, imbibing alcohol at Parika. Sometime later, De Santos left with the suspect in motorcar HB 3949 for Uitvlugt. However, De Santos ended up falling asleep on the way. Upon reaching Crane around 20:00 hrs., the suspect turned on the Crane Old Road and stopped his car where he reportedly pulled off De Santos’ chain from his neck. The victim reportedly told police that he was awakened by what was taking place and managed to pull back part of the chain. After exiting the car, the suspect sped off but lost control of the vehicle and ended up in a nearby trench. De Santos stated that after making checks, he discovered that his wallet with $50,000 inside was missing. A report was made and the police constable was contacted and told of the allegations, which he denied. Chapman was later arrested and taken into custody. An investigation was launched into the matter.
Feb 03, 2021The Guyana Jaguars’ management has taken another substantial developmental step with the hiring of Dinesh Mahabir for the 2021 CWI CG Insurance Super 50 Cup, a release from the Guyana Cricket Board...
Feb 03, 2021
Feb 03, 2021
Feb 03, 2021
Feb 03, 2021
Feb 03, 2021
Kaieteur News – This is my final column looking at the year 2020. I know I have burdened readers with constant assessments... more
Kaieteur News – The decision to appoint Charrandass Persaud as the country’s High Commissioner to India is vulgar.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres, has announced his availability... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]