$50,000 reward offered for capture of wanted thief

Kaieteur News – A reward of $50,000 cash will be given to anyone with valuable information leading to the capture this man.

He is wanted by police for entering the premises of a Nandy Park resident yesterday, and carting off a number of valuable items.

He was reportedly seen committing the act by neighbours. They gave chase but he managed to escape, damaging a parked vehicle in the process.

Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts can contact Kaieteur News’ Publisher, Glenn Lall on 624-6456 or the nearest police station.