Spike in COVID-19 hospitalisation recorded in January – Health Minister

– blames lackadaisical approach to measures in December

Kaieteur News – Last month, the health sector recorded a spike in COVID-19-related hospitalisation. This was on Friday announced by Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony.

Dr. Anthony stated that as of last Friday, 19 persons were hospitalized at the Liliendaal Infectious Disease Hospital (also known as the Ocean View COVID-19 Hospital) which is located on the East Coast of Demerara, while two persons were hospitalized at the Linden Hospital Complex in Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Mahaica).

The Health Minister said that the Ministry would have warned the public during the month of December that Guyana will see a spike in COVID-19 cases in the January month if the measures are not adhered to. “We warned people during December that in January, we are going to see a spike if they don’t take precautions in December. Unfortunately, people did not heed our call and we are seeing a spike in cases,” Dr. Anthony expressed.

He added that coming close to the end of December, the Health Ministry recorded around 350 active cases but up to last Friday, the active cases increased to 816. “You would have seen that increase over a very short period of time because people were not abiding by these guidelines that we would have established,” the Health Minister said.

He noted that the increase in infections could have been avoided if persons refrained from their lackadaisical approach to the regulations in December, adding that the fight to curb the spread of the virus is not dependent on the Health Ministry alone, while people “do as they please”.

Further, Dr. Anthony stated that the Ministry is currently working to curtail spikes wherever observed but they are reliant on cooperation from the public. Meanwhile, during the Presidential Briefing on Saturday, His Excellency, Mohamed Irfaan Ali, also acknowledged the public’s failure to adhere to the gazetted COVID-19 measures, especially social distancing protocols. He was questioned about the police force and their level of enforcement of the measures to which he responded that they have been doing a good job in most instances. It was also highlighted that the seawalls and the Stabroek Market were areas with mass social engagements and Ali responded by saying, “Sometimes when you pass on the seawalls and in other crowded areas, you wonder what is taking place. The question is, well as Dr. Anthony says, you wonder sometimes whether people understand that we are living in a COVID-19 environment.”

He said that enforcement is not only removing people but it is also education, the distribution of masks and getting people to understand in a “soft manner”.

“Do we take in 500 persons on the seawalls? Or go through Stabroek Market or Bourda Market where we get calls (from) all the time, or even some establishments and remove everyone from the market?” he questioned, while noting that persons need to be realistic.

He argued that when persons are picked up for breaching the measures, you have to find somewhere to put them. The President also maintained that the prison system has to be kept safe because they are at a high risk for infections.

Additionally, Dr. Anthony noted that several deaths were also recorded in January. Currently, the COVID-19 death toll stands at 177.