Skeletal remains found by farmer could be missing pensioner

Latest update February 2nd, 2021 12:59 AM
Feb 02, 2021 News
By Shervin Belgraves
Kaieteur News – The skeletal remains of a male which was discovered on Saturday last by a Linden farmer could be that of a missing pensioner.
Kaieteur News reported on Sunday that the remains were found around 11:30hrs, some 200 yards away from the home of a female farmer located at Wisroc Squatting Area, Linden, Region 10.
The woman told police that she was cleaning a plot of land to plant pak-choi when she stumbled upon the remains lying in a clump of bushes.
Crime scene experts who visited the scene noted that it was still clad in a pair of blue denim jeans. Other pieces of evidence were also collected from the scene which were bagged and sealed for DNA testing.
Senior police officials had told Kaieteur News that the remains could be that of Ivor Campbelle, a 72-year-old pensioner who disappeared on November 13, 2020.
Campbelle had supposedly left his Lot 734 Wisroc Housing Scheme residence that day to purchase cigarettes. He was never heard or seen since.
Kaieteur News was told that one of his relatives has since come forward to check the skeletal remains in order to see if it might be him. That individual told police that there is a strong possibility that it could be. They pointed out to police that the denim jeans and other pieces of clothing found was similar to clothing owned by Campbelle.
Campbelle was last seen descending the “front step” of his home and walking to the back of his yard clad in a multi-coloured jersey and a pair of long pants.
Family members had told reporters that he would normally leave his home and return but they became worried after he failed to show-up later that afternoon.
They began searching and after a few days reported him missing. Days turned into months and Campbelle’s relatives feared the worst.
The relatives had explained that he was ill and suffered frequent memory losses and would sometimes forget where he lived. An investigation is ongoing.
