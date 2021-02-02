Latest update February 2nd, 2021 12:59 AM

Serial drunk driver banned permanently from driving

Feb 02, 2021 News

Rupert Marshall.

Kaieteur News – A serial drunk driver was permanently banned from driving, after he appeared in court on Friday last to answer to his third count of driving under the influence of alcohol.
The man, Rupert Marshall, 49, of 179 Anna Catherina, West Bank Demerara, appeared in the Leonora Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Zameena Ally-Seepaul, who disqualified his driver’s licence.
The charge stated that he drove a motor vehicle while his alcohol level had exceeded the prescribed legal limit. Marshall pleaded guilty to the charge and Magistrate Ally-Seepaul disqualified him from being the holder of a driver’s licence.

