Region Four woman is 177th COVID-19 fatality

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health yesterday reported that a 58-year-old woman from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) was the country’s 177th COVID-19 fatality. In its press release, it stated that the woman died while receiving care at a medical facility.

The Ministry also reported 13 new cases via its daily dashboard update which shows the case toll increased to 7,654.

Further, the dashboard revealed that five patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 782 in home isolation, 55 in institutional isolation and eight are in institutional quarantine. The total number of recoveries has increased to 6,570 and 50,152 persons have been tested for the virus since March.