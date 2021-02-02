National Chess C/Ships Taffin Khan in the lead after third round

During second round action of the National Senior Chess Championships at the National Stadium, Providence, Taffin Khan proved too much for defending champion; Anthony Drayton and handed the FIDE Master his first loss of the tournament.

Khan deployed the Chigorin defense against D4 and the game was about equal until move 20. Khan was able to win a pawn and follow a simple chess rule past pawn must be pushed.

In Khan’s third round game in which he maintained his unbeaten streak against Rai Sharma, he played white in a fast paced Vienna game. He was able to get a past pawn on the 7 rank forcing Sharma to give up a piece at which point he resigned.

The other results of the round-two matchups saw former Champion Wendell Meusa beating Blitz Champion Davion Mars and Loris Nathoo winning against Errol Tiwari.

Tiwari opened with pawn to D4 and Nathoo countered by playing the opening lines of the King’s Indian defence. Tiwari opted to play the Samisch variation with the subtle pawn to F3 on move 5 setting up a positional battle for both players to strave for attacks on the opposing kings.

However, on move 15, Tiwari made a tactical blunder that caused him to lose one of his minor pieces; his black bishop. Nathoo then quickly liquidated Tiwari’s other minor pieces forcing him to resign on move 25.

In round three, Errol Tiwari remained winless after falling to Meusa (two wins), Drayton (2W) bounced back to outlast Loris Nathoo, while Glenford Corlette, in his first match of the tournament, registered a win against Blitz Champion Mars.

In that match, Mars chose to play the Sicilian defence which was going well for him until he failed to adequately defend his king side castle. Corlette then successfully managed to remove the two defenders of the F7 pond by first attacking his F8 with bishop to H6 followed by D5 pawn push threatening white bishop at E6. His defense of king side rapidly crumbled soon after and the hour glass of his defeat was activated.

The senior chess championship that is organised by the Guyana Chess Federation (GCF) with approval from the National Covid-19 task force continues today with four more round-robin matches. (Calvin Chapman)

