Latest update February 2nd, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Man killed while constructing wharf at Houston

Feb 02, 2021 News

An overhead shot of a barge located next to Guyana Shore Base Inc. (A DPI photo)

Dead: Royston Souvenir.

Kaieteur News – A senior worker employed with Gaico Construction and General Services Inc. was killed while working yesterday. According to reports, he was accidently struck to his chest and abdomen by an excavator.
Dead is Royston Souvenir, 49, of Canal Number One Polder, West Bank Demerara (WBD).
The fatal incident took place around noon while Souvenir and his colleagues were on a barge constructing a wharf close to the Guyana Shore base Inc. located at Houston, East Bank Demerara (EBD).
According to police, Souvenir was standing behind the excavator when its operator, who reportedly did not see him at the time, turned suddenly knocking him to the chest. Other reports reaching this newspaper suggest that it was the excavator’s boom which gave Souvenir the fatal blow.
A severely injured Souvenir fell to the ground and his colleagues rushed to assist him.
He was picked up and rushed to the St. Joseph Mercy Hospital where doctors there pronounced him dead on arrival.
Guyana Shore Base Inc., a company, which provides services to the oil and gas industry, has since expressed condolences to Souvenir’s family for his tragic demise.
In a Facebook post the company stated, “Our sincere condolences go out to the family and friends of the Gaico Construction employee who tragically lost his life today. Our prayers and support go out to his loved ones during this time”.

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

National Chess C/Ships Taffin Khan in the lead after third round

National Chess C/Ships Taffin Khan in the lead after third round

Feb 02, 2021

During second round action of the National Senior Chess Championships at the National Stadium, Providence, Taffin Khan proved too much for defending champion; Anthony Drayton and handed the FIDE...
Read More
GCUC BGM set for February 21

GCUC BGM set for February 21

Feb 02, 2021

Maximo: Golden Jaguars can surprise Trinidad & Tobago in FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Maximo: Golden Jaguars can surprise Trinidad...

Feb 02, 2021

Drayton register win on day one

Drayton register win on day one

Feb 01, 2021

BCB secures sponsorship for three inter zone Under 19 Knockout tournaments – Region Six REO praised for support of Berbice Cricket

BCB secures sponsorship for three inter zone...

Feb 01, 2021

Concacaf Qualifiers for FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Consistent attendance and commitment being shown by players as training motors on – Máximo

Concacaf Qualifiers for FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022...

Feb 01, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • Confounded confusion

    Kaieteur News – Both the PPP/C and the APNU, when in Opposition, had said that they will stand with the government... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]