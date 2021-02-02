Man killed while constructing wharf at Houston

Kaieteur News – A senior worker employed with Gaico Construction and General Services Inc. was killed while working yesterday. According to reports, he was accidently struck to his chest and abdomen by an excavator.

Dead is Royston Souvenir, 49, of Canal Number One Polder, West Bank Demerara (WBD).

The fatal incident took place around noon while Souvenir and his colleagues were on a barge constructing a wharf close to the Guyana Shore base Inc. located at Houston, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

According to police, Souvenir was standing behind the excavator when its operator, who reportedly did not see him at the time, turned suddenly knocking him to the chest. Other reports reaching this newspaper suggest that it was the excavator’s boom which gave Souvenir the fatal blow.

A severely injured Souvenir fell to the ground and his colleagues rushed to assist him.

He was picked up and rushed to the St. Joseph Mercy Hospital where doctors there pronounced him dead on arrival.

Guyana Shore Base Inc., a company, which provides services to the oil and gas industry, has since expressed condolences to Souvenir’s family for his tragic demise.

In a Facebook post the company stated, “Our sincere condolences go out to the family and friends of the Gaico Construction employee who tragically lost his life today. Our prayers and support go out to his loved ones during this time”.